Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health.
This week, our focus is nutrition and how it relates to arthritis. Did you know that more than 52 million Americans suffer from some type of arthritis? Types include: osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.
Many methods exist to treat arthritis including pain meds; alternative medicine therapies such as yoga, massage, or acupuncture; healthy lifestyle habits, including regular exercise; eating an anti-inflammatory diet; or surgery to repair joints.
Arthritis is basically inflammation in the joints that causes pain and stiffness. The amount of inflammation you have is affected by many factors including diet, activity level, hydration, illness, smoking and alcohol intake. There is evidence to support the fact that anti-inflammatory diets can help to relieve inflammation and pain associated with arthritis.
What exactly is an anti-inflammatory diet? An anti-inflammatory diet, or nutrition plan, consists of whole foods high in antioxidants, dietary fiber and beneficial fats. Here is what it should include:
• Vegetables and fruit: at least 5 palm-size servings daily in a variety of colors
• Fish: 2 servings weekly, especially salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel
• Omega 3 fats: found in fish as well as flax seed and walnuts
• Other beneficial fats: extra virgin olive oil
• Lean protein: 2 palm-size servings daily, from meat or legumes
• Spices: turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and coriander
• Whole grains: 100% whole wheat, oats, barley and quinoa.
Likewise, reduce the fats that may increase inflammation, such as saturated and trans fats; fatty red meats, butter, fried foods and processed foods made with hydrogenated oils. Instead, let fruits and vegetables take up half your plate. Make at least half your grains whole grains, such as whole wheat bread, brown and wild rice, barley and whole wheat pasta. With these changes, you are on your way to an anti-inflammatory diet.
The Mediterranean Diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts and beans but low in processed foods and saturated fat, is not only great for overall health, but can also help manage disease activity. The Mediterranean Diet plan has been touted for its anti-aging and disease-fighting powers. Studies confirm that eating foods that are commonly part of the Mediterranean Diet can:
• Lower blood pressure.
• Protect against chronic conditions, ranging from cancer to stroke.
• Help arthritis by curbing inflammation.
• Benefit your joints as well as your heart.
• Lead to weight loss, which can lessen joint pain.
Reducing inflammation can be very different for each person, which means there is no exact plan or right or wrong way to follow an anti-inflammatory diet. Focus on making small changes such as eating more fruits and vegetables, choosing less processed foods, and eating more often at home. Make changes gradually; you don’t have to give up everything you like to eat. Focus on the big picture to reduce inflammation and improve your overall health.
For additional information about the Mediterranean Diet, visit medinsteadofmeds.com or visit your local Cooperative Extension Center.
Ellen Owens is executive director of the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.