This week I have been thinking about some of the smaller things in life that help make it enjoyable. They are simple comforts, simple pleasures, or simple joys.
I'm thankful for all of them, and for much more.
A few of these simple comforts:
• The first cup of coffee in the morning — I love the taste of coffee. I drink several cups each morning. The first couple of cups I generally have at home, and then I have a couple more throughout the morning.
My hard cutoff for not drinking any more coffee is 2 p.m. If I don't stop at that time I will not sleep that night. And of course a sleepless night is not any fun at all.
But it's that first sip or two of the day that I enjoy most of all. I try to get up before anyone else in the house, make a couple of cups of coffee and sit down for a time of prayer and Bible reading. After that I generally do a morning workout and I may enjoy a few sips of coffee between exercises.
I drink coffee black and love the taste, smell and feel of it. And that first cup of the morning is something I always look forward to.
• Sunsets — I love sunsets. The variety of colors and designs that sunsets come in adds enormously to their appeal. Sometimes the setting sun looks like a slowly disappearing ball of fire.
But then at other times there are all kinds of red, orange and purple tones that layer across one another in spectacular mosaics.
Occasionally the sunset is less dramatic, and that's fine too. It's the variety that makes them all so special.
That last person I want to be is the person watching a sunset and saying, whether aloud or just in an internal monologue: "You know, just another splash of magenta right about there would have been great."
The sunset you get each day is a gift for that day only, and every gift is unique.
• Warm breezes — The wind is not my friend in the winter. It just makes the air even colder. But when it's hot outside a gentle breeze, or even a fairly stiff breeze, makes everything better.
The heat and humidity don't seem so bad when the air is circulating a bit.
I hope you can add your own ideas to this list. If you appreciate any of these gifts, or others particular to your own experience, your life is that much better than it would be otherwise.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.