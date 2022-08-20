The Waldo-Darden Hotel, which features a double-tier portico complete with Ionic columns, is an example of the town of Hamilton’s unique architecture. Converted into a private residence, it’s currently for sale.
The Waldo-Darden Hotel, which features a double-tier portico complete with Ionic columns, is an example of the town of Hamilton’s unique architecture. Converted into a private residence, it’s currently for sale.
The village of Hamilton is one if those quiet places even many lifelong residents of the Albemarle have scarcely heard of, let alone visited.
It has sat in Martin County beside the Roanoke, upriver from the better-known town of Williamston, for over two centuries, and if there is any goodness left in the world it’ll still be there in two more.
I recently had the pleasure of getting to know the place and some of its people and found much to admire in both.
The village was settled around the turn of the 19th century, serving as a modest trading hub for agricultural goods and local crafts. Hamilton saw relative prosperity in the decades immediately preceding the Civil War. Though never fully recovering from the post-war economic collapse, it regained some vitality in the late 19th century, again thanks to fruits of the friendly soil.
Hamilton is home to an architectural treasure trove, remnants of more prosperous days and of a time when men still built beautiful things with their own hands, even in tiny towns with limited means.
The architecture of Hamilton is decidedly curious and thoroughly vernacular, characterized by exaggerated and even flamboyant designs by local craftsmen. The Greek Revival motifs seen throughout Hamilton might be described as almost ludicrous by architectural purists, but really, they are splendid expressions of creativity unfettered by academic limitations.
The best example of Hamilton’s unique architecture is undoubtedly the Waldo-Darden Hotel, a structure which has surely stopped many travelers in their tracks with its magnificent double-tier portico of truly outrageous Ionic columns. It’s worth mentioning that the hotel, converted into a private home, is for sale and patiently awaiting a new owner who appreciates its wild beauty, and who understands the poet Baudelaire when he wrote that exquisite phrase, “beauty is always weird.”
Elsewhere in Hamilton is the Conoho Lodge, a former Masonic Hall recently converted into a residence, decorated with all of Hamilton’s aforementioned architectural panache, which is also for sale.
On one edge of the village sits Hickory Hill, a magnificent estate of enormous proportions which must be seen to be believed. On the opposite edge is St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, arguably one of the most beautiful “Carpenter Gothic” edifices in the state, a sublime little jewel box framed by ancient magnolias and a peaceful cemetery.
There are many other fine old structures in Hamilton, many of which are sadly in need of repair. There is a dedicated group of preservationists there who have done admirable work, but funds are understandably scarce, and only so much can be done.
It is a great shame that Hamilton is so overlooked, but it’s hardly the only lovely old village to be forgotten even by those of us who essentially live just down the road. I can’t tell you how to fix these towns, but I can at least recommend you visit them and get to know them, and maybe come to see them as I do, as beautiful places with beautiful people.
Ian Lowry is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle and a local historic preservationist.