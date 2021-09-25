Take a piece of paper and quickly write down the names of the people you know are your real friends. Did it take long?
Having finished his exhortations of obedience to magistrates, servants to masters and husbands to wives in the previous 20 verses, Peter proceeds to sum up some general rules for all Christians, regardless of age, sex or condition.
If you are going through tough times there is nothing that will mean more to you than a good friend. We need friends. As Proverbs 18:24 says, “A man who has friends must himself be friendly....”
Many people don’t have friends because they have never learned how to be a friend. There are five qualities listed in verse 8. By exercising these qualities in your life, you will not only be a friend, you will have friends, and you will learn how to cherish your friends and your friends will help you turn tough times into good days.
First, be harmonious or like minded. When the choir sings its members don’t necessarily sing in unison but they do try to harmonize. They sing the same song. Harmonious is to have the same overall values, the same intentions to glorify God, to enjoy Him and to love our neighbors as ourselves, both believers and unbelievers. We are like minded because we have the mind of Christ by faith in Him.
A sympathetic person feels the pain as well as the joy of others. We can rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep because Christ, our High Priest, does the same for us. We sing a chorus, “The Family of God.” It says, “when one has a heartache, we all share the tear.”
Third, be brotherly. Be a person who truly cares about others, someone who puts the needs of others in front of their own. “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son.” A friend sticks closer than a brother. We are not just fellow travelers in the world, like ships passing in the night. We are family, and family sticks together through thick and thin.
Fourth, be kindhearted. Ancient people had the idea that your emotions and feelings come from deep within you. And our emotions do seem to well up from within. Peter is saying that if you are a real friend, you will feel deeply, not just superficially. It will be a deep feeling that causes you to put yourself in the place of that person.
Finally, show humility. Put the other person first. Think of the other person. A friend is someone who doesn’t seek his own rights.
Some people say, “I don’t have any friends.” Then why don’t you take these five words and put them on your mirror and start looking at them every morning. Start asking yourself, “Am I the kind of person who can live in harmony? Am I the kind of person who can be sympathetic?” Go through the list of all five. In time you will make friends and have friends.
Jackie Robinson was the first African American to play Major League Baseball. Breaking baseball’s color barrier, he faced hostile crowds in every stadium. Playing one day in his home stadium at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn he committed an error. The fans began to jeer him. Robinson stood at second base humiliated, while the crowd booed.
Then, without saying a word, shortstop Pee Wee Reese went over and stood next to Robinson. He put his arm around him and faced the crowd. Suddenly the fans grew quiet. Robinson later said that the arm around his shoulder saved his career.
Under the same circumstances what would you have done?