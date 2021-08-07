“I urge Euodia and I urge Syntyche to live in harmony in the Lord. Indeed, true companion, I ask you also to help these women who have shared my struggle in the cause of the gospel, together with Clement also and the rest of my fellow workers, whose names are in the book of life.” — Philippians 4:2–3.
Shortly after Russian forces invaded Crimea, which was part of Ukraine, dissidents tried to incite people in Odessa against their government. Just a couple of blocks from where our missionary son and his family lived, several people were killed. Fortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.
But listen to the news and hardly a day goes by without stories of conflict and nations warring against each other. This has been the story of humanity for hundreds of years: India and Pakistan; Israel and the Palestinians; Iran and Iraq; and the list goes on.
We are not surprised at that news. Even in our own country we see citizens at odds with their government both locally and nationally. Companies in similar businesses have competed for years and often will do anything to damage the name of their rival. Look at how China has stolen so many of the secrets developed by American companies and are now using that knowledge against our economy.
Some people make it very difficult to live in peace with them. Often their values are not the same as ours. Their language may be vulgar. And they even belittle our faith. And while I would like to think that this is all in the secular world, there are times when there are also conflicts in the church. In verses 2 and 3 of the Scripture above the apostle names two ladies in the church at Philippi who were causing conflict. “I urge Euodia and I urge Syntyche to live in harmony in the Lord,” Paul says.
We should not be surprised that Christians have differences. It happens at times. We are all different with different characteristics, different ideas and sometimes different goals. You may have heard the little diddy: “To live above with those we love, oh that will be glory. But to live below with those we know, well, that’s another story!”
We don’t know what the problem was between these two ladies. But have you noticed that disagreements often begin over trivial matters? The president of the college that I attended once told the story, a true story, of a church in Kentucky that divided over where they were to put the coal pile for winter heating.
Notice that the apostle Paul is not critical of these two ladies. He expresses concern and love. Romans 12:18 says, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men.” In spite of differences at times, we are to make every effort to keep the peace and express love to one another. In verse 3, Paul asks his “true companion” to help bring these two ladies back together in fellowship. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers; they shall be called the children of God.”
I heard a speaker once say every Christian is either in the construction business or demolition business. We are either building up or tearing down.
We have a God-given responsibility to live in harmony with one another. And that often depends upon which words we use. Are they words of encouragement or are they words that hurt or divide?
People are watching us. They want to see if we walk the walk and talk the talk. They are going to remember us by our words as well as our actions. That is why the apostle Paul said in Ephesians 4:3, “....make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”
The Prince of Peace gives us an opportunity to make a difference every day... in our homes, our community and our country. Let’s not disappoint Him.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.