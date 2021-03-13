“Now in a large house there are not only gold and silver vessels, but also vessels of wood and of earthenware, and some to honor an some to dishonor. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from these things he will be a vessel for honor, sanctified, useful to the Master, prepared for ever good work.” — 2 Timothy 2:20-21
The greatest truths which were ever given to man fell from the lips of the Man who was Truth Himself. And they were spoken in simple words that we can understand.
Throughout the Scriptures you have some of the most profound and wonderful truths spoken in the most elemental way. The apostle Paul spoke that way in this passage.
The word “vessel” is used frequently in Scripture. In Acts 9 we find Saul (Paul) breathing fire and threats against the Lord’s people. He was on his way to Damascus with authority from the High Priest to take any Christians that he could find and rip them from their families and their jobs and bring them to Jerusalem to be persecuted. And even put them to death just as Stephen died.
Blinded on the road by a light from heaven, Jesus reveals Himself to Saul. Three days of blindness follow. Then the Lord spoke to a disciple named Ananias and told him where Saul was and that he was to go and speak to him.
Ananias knew of this man and his reputation and was hesitant. But the Lord said, “Go, for he is a chosen instrument (or ‘vessel’) of Mine, to bear My name before the Gentiles and kings and the sons of Israel.” The outcome was that Ananias baptized Saul the persecutor, and now Saul was no longer his enemy, but his brother.
That’s why, when Paul wrote to the Corinthian Church (2 Corinthians 4:5-7) he said, “We preach not ourselves, but Jesus Christ as Lord ... and we have this treasure in earthen vessels.”
What was Paul saying to young Timothy? He was saying, “Timothy, in the Master’s house... and the word for Master refers to the Sovereign of the heavens and earth, the One before whom the angels veiled their faces and cried, ‘Holy, Holy Holy,’ before whom the Morning stars sang, the One who created the great vastness of the galactic systems and all these things — Timothy, He is the Sovereign of the universe, the Emperor, the Master. And He wants you to be a vessel that He can use.”
What is the purpose of a vessel? There are three uses. A vessel is something that contains, preserves or carries. A ship is a type of vessel. It contains precious cargo, preserves it from the rain and elements and sea and carries it from one port to another.
Paul is saying you, an individual, can contain in your life the very person of Jesus Christ. As Jesus says in Revelation 3:20, “I stand at the door and knock, and if any man hears My voice and opens the door I will come in to him.” And a sinner today with a shabby soul such as mine can contain the glorious person of Jesus Christ. We can contain the glorious gospel truths of the Scripture and preserve them.
But one of the tragedies in our lives is that we do not preserve the glorious gospel teachings of Jesus. We let them slip and do not teach and practice them.
It is a tragedy when those who call themselves Christians do not make every effort to be in the Lord’s House each Lord’s Day and observe the Lord’s Supper (1 Corinthians 11:17-34).
It is a tragedy when we allow people to think that they are saved by repeating a little prayer that is not found in Scripture instead of recognizing the cleansing power of the blood of Christ that we touch through repentance in immersion.
It is a tragedy when the “church” decides that homosexuality is not a sin (Romans 1:26,27).
It is a tragedy when the “church” says that same-sex marriages are OK (I Corinthians 6:9).
God has called us to be “...a vessel for honor, sanctified, useful to the Master, prepared for every good work.” And Paul is saying that the Emperor of the Universe, the Sovereign of the world, wants you to be His child. And He wants you to contain and preserve and carry the message of His love and the glories of Jesus Christ through whom the Father has shinned in the world.