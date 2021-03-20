“Now in a large house there are not only gold and silver vessels, but also vessels of wood and of earthenware, and some to honor and some to dishonor. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from these things he will be a vessel of honor, sanctified, useful to the Master, prepared for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 2:20-21
Last week I said that a vessel has three purposes: to contain, to preserve, and to carry.
As a Christian we contain the very presence of Jesus. And He wants us to contain and preserve and carry the message of His love and the glories of Jesus through whom the Father has shinned in the world.
What do you have in a household? You have vessels which contain honorable things: food containers, jewelry boxes and china. You also have a garbage pail and commode; things that are unclean.
When I was young I loved spending the night with my grandparents. They lived a half-mile down the country dirt road. They had something special in the bedroom. It was white, enamel, and had a lid on it. My grandfather called it a “thunder mug.”
I thought it was really neat because at our house if you had to get up in the night you had to go downstairs through the living room, dining room and kitchen, out the door and about 15 yards down a path to a little house with a half-moon on the door. It was no fun when it was raining or cold.
And Paul is saying to Timothy, “Now you are a vessel. What kind of vessel are you and what do you want to contain?” In chapter 3 Paul says there are young people who are disobedient to their parents, lovers of money instead of lovers of God, whose lives are filled with frustrations and envy and jealousy and bickering, who have no thankfulness and no peace. What are they? They are a vessel, a garbage pail, filth pots.
What kind of vessel do you want to be? Remember, you have to live with yourself. Do you want to live with a latrine all your life? With that which is filthy and soiled and evil? Do you want to put to bed every night someone who is an adulterer or fornicator or someone who is disobedient to parents and unthankful to God? What kind of person do you want to be? Then the Master will use you. He will use you to show His judgment in the world that you are a person who contains evil, wickedness, filth, lust and sin!
But you can also be a vessel which the Master will use to good purpose. You can be a vessel which contains the person of Jesus Christ. And if He purges you, then you will be a vessel which He will use.
There are vessels of gold, vessels of silver, vessels of wood and vessels of earth. What is Paul talking about? There are people to whom God has given gifts. Some are gold; geniuses. Some are very limited in their ability; vessels of wood. And some are little earthen pots that are below par and some are vessels of silver. But God uses them all. And the glory is not in the quality of the vessel but in the cleanness of the vessel and the contents which it bears.
There is no glory to the person who is made by the Master of the Universe a vessel of gold, or no demeaning of a person who is made just a humble vessel of earth. The glory of life is what that vessel contains and whether it contains the glory of God in Jesus Christ, and whether we are available.
God doesn’t credit a man more for being born with 10 talents than one talent or two talents. Whatever your gifts are they are the gifts of God. So neither be proud nor humble about these things in that sense of the word.
But are you clean! Have you let the Emperor, the Sovereign of the Universe who is the Beloved Lord and Savior, King of Kings, have you let Him clean your vessel so it is pure? So that the King can enter in and you can be used as a vessel to contain and preserve and carry the message of God in your life and by your word to a hungry world.
The man who became the most brilliant in all of Judaism, the apostle Paul, who was a Roman citizen by birth, a Greek by culture and refinement, a Jew by heritage and background and a Christian by the transforming power of God ... brilliant ... able... a vessel of gold. What does he say? In 2 Corinthians 4:7, he says, “I have just this treasure in an earthen vessel, that the exceeding greatness of the message might be of God and His glory.”
Whether you are a young person or an old man. Whether you are a vessel of silver or a vessel of wood. Are you available? Are you clean? And whatever God has given you of wealth, is it His? Or talents? Or compassion? Have you made yourself available? If anyone is cleansed by Jesus Christ he becomes not a garbage pail or filth pot. He becomes, with all the limitations of a human being, a vessel to contain, to preserve, and to carry the message of Jesus Christ. And this is life!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. This is the second part of a two-part column.