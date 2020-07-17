I heard someone remark recently that the best thing about coffee is how good it smells.
My own thinking is that the smell of coffee is the second best thing about it, after the taste.
Actually, as I think about it more I believe smell is third, behind taste and the warm feel on your lips and tongue.
But I also get his point. Coffee has a delightful aroma. It’s inviting, encouraging, and eye-opening.
Like the smell of bacon frying in a pan, the scent of coffee brewing or freshly poured into a cup sends the brain a message that it’s time to get it together and take on the day.
Of course, unless coffee is decaffeinated, there is also caffeine. That, too, can help your mind get ready to venture into the world of work and opportunity.
And caffeine is also why I don’t drink coffee after 3 or so in the afternoon.
I’ll drink decaf if I know it’s decaf. That basically means that I brewed it myself.
I have had too many bad experiences with restaurants that told me the coffee was decaf and then proceeded to pour me a cup of stay-up-all-night-and-watch-the-infomercials to ever trust that again.
It’s not that I don’t trust people generally, or don’t trust waiters and waitresses specifically. I really do trust the server to bring what I ordered and handle everything competently. I am impressed with how well most of them do a job that can be difficult.
I just don’t trust them to pour me a cup of coffee past 3 p.m.
But weren’t we talking about the comforting aroma of coffee? Let’s get back to that.
I have a cup of coffee here on my desk and even when I’m not sipping (and I’m sipping only intermittently because I’m wearing a mask and have to loosen one side every time I want a sip) I have the blissful scent to help me stay motivated.
In honor of the wonderful aroma of coffee, here are some other personal favorite scents (in no particular order):
• freshly cut watermelon — the essence of Summer
• honeysuckle — the essence of Spring
• fresh cucumbers
• actually, fresh vegetables in general
• fruit — especially oranges and limes
• freshly cut grass. (This actually might be one of the most underrated of all. As Hank Hill famously asked on a “King of the Hill” episode: “Why would anybody want to do drugs when they could mow a lawn?”)
• the ocean
• brackish water, such as the local rivers and sounds
• cornbread stuffing with sage, celery and so forth
• sweet potato pie
• cinnamon
• the air right before a snowfall.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.