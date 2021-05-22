When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom. — Proverbs 11:2
What comes to mind when you read about being humble in the Bible? Being humble means having an absence of arrogance, pride, aggressiveness and boastfulness.
Pride is something we must learn to harness and that is hard. We need to understand we are imperfect people who should be constantly trying to become better. We all need to grow in learning (knowledge) and how to apply it (wisdom).
Humility means keeping a teachable spirit, realizing that we don’t know it all and having a deep hunger to learn. It is a willingness to receive instruction and correction from God and from trusted servants of God. Those who reject sound teaching show arrogance and belief in their own intellect.
Proverbs 12:15 says, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but he who heeds counsel is wise.”
Proverbs 9:9 says, “Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: teach a just man, and he will increase in learning.”
What gets in the way of instruction and learning is arrogance and pride.
To be teachable is to be a disciple. In Jesus’ day, a disciple gave up everything for their rabbi. They followed him everywhere he went. They wanted to be like their rabbi. They were eager to learn his way of seeing and doing things. They learned not only from what he taught but from observing his actions.
Many times Jesus took His disciples aside to teach them but He also gave them lessons through His actions. The woman at the well was a lesson on prejudice. The woman caught in adultery was a lesson on forgiveness.
Look not only at Jesus’ words in the gospels, but observe His actions. He was never too busy to stop and help anyone who needed Him. By observing what He did, we learn not only to take time to help others but we learn about love, compassion and forgiveness — not only to select people but for all people.
Jesus’ disciples didn’t learn all at once. From reading the gospels, we know they were often slow to understand and sometimes they failed. Jesus corrected them when they made mistakes but He loved them and kept working with them. They continued to to follow Him and learn.
Are our ears and hearts open to hear what others have to say or do we rarely consider what others say? We should always listen and then check the scriptures to see if what others are saying is true and has value.
Acts 17:11 tells us, “These were more fair-minded than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness, and searched the Scriptures daily to find out whether these things were so.”
Look at the instructions and the promises in Proverbs 3:5-8:
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your flesh, and strength to your bones.”