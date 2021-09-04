“Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men.” — Colossians 3:23
“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
God worked and is concerned about our work. According to Genesis 2:2, “By the seventh day God completed His work which He had done and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done.”
The fact that God calls what He does work and calls it good means that work must be significant and have value. Since God is a worker, man created in God’s image must be a worker also. And the Bible does not differentiate between secular work and sacred work.
One of the virtues in our nation for years has been our work ethic. From the first settlers who came here from Europe on through our history, we have been a nation marked by a very strong work ethic. That work ethic came as a result of the influence of the scriptures and Christianity. And for generations we have proudly shown our work ethic in America.
But we are rapidly abandoning that traditional work ethic that grew out of our Christian roots. And the reason is simply that God is left out of society and doesn’t matter anymore in society. Our culture doesn’t want God involved in anything. And when God doesn’t matter, then morality doesn’t matter. When God matters, as He has in our history, then there is authority as He is the ultimate power and the final judge. But when God doesn’t matter, then morality doesn’t matter because there are really no consequences outside oneself.
When morality doesn’t matter there is a total collapse of moral commitment in a culture. Sex outside of marriage doesn’t matter. Homosexual sin doesn’t matter. Dishonesty doesn’t matter. You can lie as much as you want to gain whatever ends you want to gain. Cheating doesn’t matter. Stealing doesn’t matter. No other virtue matters because there is no God. So in getting rid of God we have gotten rid of the Bible and the will of God so there is no Law of God for man’s behavior.
And one of the basic moral virtues that disappears in a culture is work. People once worked hard because of the influence of Scripture and because Scripture is a reflection of the will of God. People worked hard because they believed they were accountable to God. They had reverence for biblical authority and they had a basic fear of God.
But a good work ethic seems to be fading away because many can depend upon the government to give them “freebies”; cell phones, “pay checks” for not working, and all with no requirement that those who can should put in an honest day’s work.
1 Timothy 4:8 tells us, “But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”
As Christians we are to do what is virtuous and moral, and that is to work. It is a privilege by which we can use the talents and opportunities that God has given us to put on display the very image of God that is in us. Christians should be the most highly motivated workers because we are not serving man but God. We ought to be motivated because in serving Him, we will be rewarded by Him.
When we work for ourselves or for others, we have nothing beyond a paycheck and the material goods it can buy. Ultimately they do not satisfy. But for Christians the thoughts of standing one day before Jesus and hearing Him say, as he does at Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” will be greater than any prize that the world offers. How is your work ethic?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.