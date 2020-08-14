Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church. It’s reprinted here with the pastor’s permission.
Our parable this morning is from Matthew 13:24-30 and 36-43. Jesus is speaking from a boat to a large crowd that has gathered on the shore, and he says, “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way.”
In Genesis 1:31, you will recall God looking over everything that He had made, and seeing that it was very good. But in Genesis 3:1, we learn the serpent was more cunning than any beast of the field the Lord God made, and that he says to the woman, Eve, “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden?’”
The serpent, the devil, plants bad seeds among God’s good creation. So when Jesus is explaining the parable, he’s telling us the enemy who sows the tares — the weeds — is the devil. So as the good seed, the wheat, begins to sprout, so do the tares and weeds.
In the original language the word used for weeds is thought to mean “darnel,” which is a ryegrass that looks much like wheat in its early stages of growth. Roman law of the day prohibited sowing darnel among the wheat of an enemy. So everyone would have been astounded that someone would be this mean. But the enemy is just that mean: he plants ryegrass among the wheat, making it hard to tell the good plants from the bad.
Can you imagine going out into a field of green, walking and pulling out all the weeds that look just like the wheat at this stage? When we look at a field we don’t see a single wheat plant, we see what seems a field of green. Where do you step? How do you not step on wheat as well as the weeds as you attempt to get rid of the bad? How much damage will you do, and what will be the cost of removing the weeds?
Jesus said the field is the world, and the good seeds are the sons of the kingdom, but the tares are the sons of the wicked one. How do you tell them apart? People can change, you know. Would we really want to “weed” them out of our ministries, out of our lives?
We talked a few weeks ago about how some people could be inconvenient to our ministry, even a burden to our church family. People who have different values, people who don’t know our God in the ways we know God. People who were raised differently and have different likes and dislikes. Are they bad because they are different? Or maybe a better question is, how can you tell?
St. Augustine pointed out that the invisible distinction between “wheat” and “tares” also runs through the Church:
“O you Christians, whose lives are good, you sigh and groan as being few among many, few among very many. The winter will pass away, the summer will come; lo! The harvest will soon be here. The angels will come who can make the separation, and who cannot make mistakes. ... I tell you of a truth, my Beloved, even in these high seats there is both wheat, and tares, and among the laity there is wheat, and tares. Let the good tolerate the bad; let the bad change themselves, and imitate the good. Let us all, if it may be so, attain to God; let us all through His mercy escape the evil of this world. Let us seek after good days, for we are now in evil days; but in the evil days let us not blaspheme, that so we may be able to arrive at the good days.”
A few years ago I attended a revival over in Belvidere and the message was about the difference between carnal Christians and spiritual Christians. The preacher said carnal Christians go to church, and may even be church leaders. They know God’s Word, they understand it and try to be good people, but they don’t stand out in the crowd. People don’t really know they are Christians, because they blend in with everyone else; they don’t really talk about God when they’re out in the world.
Spiritual Christians, on the other hand, stand out in the crowd. They do so not by being obnoxious or self-righteous, but by living Godly lives, and seeking opportunities to speak about their Jesus to those they meet along the way.
The pastor said the only way to distinguish between the two is to look at how lives are changed by the way they live. Spiritual Christians change the lives of those around them. There’s no mistaking them for the weeds. Carnal Christians look just like spiritual Christians at first glance; really the only difference is the fruit that they don’t produce. They really can only be distinguished from the real thing at the harvest.
In Jesus’ parable, the servants asked about removing the bad plants. The landowner told them no, because they might just remove some good plants by mistake. Allow them to grow together and we will separate them at the harvest, he told them.
Remember, we’re not wheat or tares, we are people. And people can change. As St. Augustine said, “Let the good tolerate the bad; let the bad change themselves, and imitate the good” (and) … let us all through His mercy escape the evil of this world.”
Martin Luther was a German professor of theology, and the father of the Lutheran movement. He preached a sermon on this parable in which he affirmed that only God can separate false from true believers. He noted that when we try to separate the two, many times all we are doing is ending any opportunity the false believers may have for salvation.
First and foremost, we need to look into our own hearts and make sure we are the good seed. Are we spiritual Christians, are we making a Godly difference in the world? Or are we carnal Christians just trying to live and let live? Are we just trying to be good people, while we ignore or avoid those who aren’t like us?
What kind of seeds are we planting in God’s fields of life? Who are the people in your life that you wish would be more like you? Who are the people that you wish you didn’t have to deal with? Who are the people in your life that you wish were someone else’s problem? Are you a spiritual Christian, planting good seeds, leading others by example? Or are you a carnal Christian, just trying to be a good person?
As a church family here in New Hope, what are things that we are doing to reach out to those who don’t know the love of God? What are the things we are doing to introduce God to those who don’t know Him and don’t get up on Sunday morning to come hear His word proclaimed? As a church family how much are we willing to change to be better able to plant Godly seeds in our community?
Here’s a quote I heard recently: I got myself a senior’s GPS. It tells me how to get where I am going. Then it reminds me why I went there.
At a funeral yesterday, I talked about the Bible being the written word of God, and us, the church family, being the living word of God. In today’s world we are called constantly to show others where they want to go, and constantly to remind them of why they want to go there.