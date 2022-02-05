Five or six mornings a week Heather Mason leaves her husband Jay, her six dogs and her ex show-horses at the farm on Fire Tower Road and goes to work at River City Bark and Park, just north of town.
Only six months after opening, this new business is already breaking even and getting ready for expansion. Heather has got the background. With a degree in marketing from Baylor University, a life spent caring for dogs and certification from the American Kennel Club as an evaluator, Heather’s turned her love of dogs into a growing business while readying herself to take the prestigious Certified Professional Dog Trainer exam.
I WAS NERVOUS THE FIRST DAY … BUT MISS HEATHER, WELL SHE SAT ME IN A CORNER FOR A BIT AND INTRODUCED THE OTHERS … SLOWLY … AND THEN, AFTER WE PLAYED BALL FOR A WHILE, WE WERE PALS.
Dogs are dropped off, or picked up by staff, and spend the day in supervised play and rest while learning a bit of manners on the side. In this pandemic year when it’s hard to meet folks, dogs get socialized at Bark and Park. Young dogs run off some of their stored up energy while making friends.
NOW I SIT NICE AND WAIT TO GET IN, ‘CAUSE I IS TRAINED. THEN MEET MY PALS. SOME NICE LADY THROWS A BALL, AND RUNRUNRUNCATCHRUNRUN, PLAY WITH TOYS, NAPNAP, RUN PLAY NAP UP IM READY1!!!
Depending on the nature of the dog depends which room they’re given, aggressive dogs are separated and learn some manners, while others are given some space to adapt. All must learn to sit and stay and wait as a door is opened from the play area for only one dog at a time.
WHEN DAD COMES I JUMPJUMP AND HEATHER TELLS ME “DOWNSAM” AND I SIT AND SHE PUTS ON THE LEASH. I AM HAPPY.
It’s not so much pampering the dog as it’s fun for them with socialization and learning. Heather also conducts puppy classes and takes individual lessons for those who need it. She’s looking forward to the spring to start obedience and agility classes for those ready for them.
WHEN I GET IN THE CAR, SUDDENLY IT IS NAP TIME. I SLEEP TILLHOME. DAD SAYS IT’S THE QUIETEST I EVER AM.
As the clientele expands the programs are expanding. Heather started off with only Monday Wednesday and Friday sessions, but in March will make Tuesdays available as well. She’s started a pickup service for dogs with masters who can’t make the drive and even a dog-walking service for clients. Heather Mason is that special combination of a marketing maven who loves the four-legged critters and developed a business to care for them.
ITS MONDAYMONDAYMONDAYMONDAY, I SEE THE LEASH ITS PAL TIME!!! MASTER SAYS “CALM DOWN CALMDOWN” ARE YOU KIDDING???
At times dogs are boarded. There’s always someone on premises, with the nature of the dog dictating the setup. If they’re crated there’s a choice to choose from, or if they’re used to roaming around at night that’s accommodated.
Heather and Jay look forward to one day moving to a nearby place with more land, and more training facilities. She says, “I’d love an agility course and more outside room to walk the dogs together.”
To which some say, OHBOYOHBOYOHBOY
Author’s note: Some additional dialogue was provided by Sammy, a 9-month-old labradoodle.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.