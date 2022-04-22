Etched in the wall of a concentration camp by an unknown author is a poem. “I believe in the sun even when it is not shining. … I believe in love, even when there’s no one there. … I believe in God, even when He is silent. I believe through any trial, there is always a way.” When I think about this poem, I think about Resurrection power.
“I believe in the sun even when it is not shining.” According to Luke 23:44, while Jesus was hanging on the cross, the day became dark, the sun ceased to shine. Had sin won? The light of the world was dimming, and now darkness would reign.
Wait, but then there was resurrection power. What darkness did not comprehend was Jesus’ light can never be darkened. Jesus made a way for those stumbling in darkness to find the way. Thanks to resurrection power, you never need to worry about sin’s darkness.
“I believe in love, even when there’s no one there.” At Jesus’ death, Matthew 26:31 tells us His followers fled. John 19:25 tells us His mother must have been distraught. Who would tend to Jesus’ body and burial? People who were crucified gave up their right to burial; their remains were placed in the dump.
Wait, but then there was resurrection power. Through resurrection power, love overcomes.
According to John 19:38-42, Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus bravely stepped up to do for Jesus what His closest followers did not. Both men had undoubtedly been council members at Jesus’ trial, and now, these same men risked everything for Jesus. Even when no one is around, love breaks through.
“I believe in God, even when He is silent.” In Matthew 27:46, Jesus, on the cross, cries out to God, “Why have You forsaken Me.” At this moment, God is silent so that Jesus can take our sin, grief, failings, shortcomings and evil upon Himself. Jesus is laying the groundwork so we never have to know God’s true silence. There may be times when God appears silent.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. Resurrection power means, as Psalm 139:7 relates, that His presence is eternal. Yes, there might be times God seems silent, but, as Hebrews 13:5 relates, His presence is always with you.
“I believe through any trial, there is always a way.” The Bible says in Hebrews 12:2 that Jesus endured the cross for the joy set before Him. As they rolled the stone and sealed Jesus’ tomb, death, hell, the grave, and sin appeared to win.
Wait, but then there is resurrection power. With His substitutionary death, Jesus made the only way for humanity’s salvation (John 3:16; John 14:6).
Death, hell, and the grave appear to win. Wait, but then there is resurrection power. As Romans 6:9 tells us, very early Sunday morning, Jesus rose from death to die no more. If the same Spirit dwells in you, Romans 6:10-11 tells us, then spiritually, you will never die, and one day your mortal body will rise from death to die no more.
As we are now in the Octave of Easter (eight days following resurrection Sunday), think about how Jesus’ resurrection power transformed you. In what areas of life can you say, “Wait, but then there is resurrection power.”