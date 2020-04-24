“But remember the former days, which, after being enlightened, you endured a great conflict of suffering, partly by being made a public spectacle through reproaches and tribulations, and partly by becoming sharers with those who were so treated.” — Hebrews 10:32-33
In the 7th chapter of Acts a godly man, Stephen, a man greatly used by God to lead many to Christ, is falsely accused and then put to death by stoning. Sometimes very bad things happen to good people, even godly people. In our text we find people suffering emotionally, suffering physically, and as you read further they were suffering economically. Their property and possessions were being taken from them. But the writer says, “Don’t quit! Don’t quit! Don’t loose your confidence.” (Verse 35)
When bad things happen to you how do you react? Have you prayed for something that you felt you really needed and was trusting God to help you get, but not only was your prayer not answered but things got worse? Have you ever asked God to get you out of a difficult situation but the situation actually got worse? Have you ever prayed for someone to fall in love with you and she fell in love with someone else?
Anything like that ever happen to you? Sure it has! Does that mean that God has forsaken you?
No!
When we lived in Newport News and our children were growing up our home had a long hallway. It become an ideal place for awards and plaques that the children earned through academics, sports and other things. We called it our Hall of Fame and all three children had their picture there.
I like chapter 10 of Hebrews but I really like chapter 11. I call chapter 11 God’s Hall of Fame. It mentions so many things that God has done by faith. And the writer kind of sums it up for the Christians in verses 39-40: “And all these, having gained approval through their faith, did not receive what was promised, because God had provided something better for us, so that apart from us they would not be made perfect.”
Let me say something about a mature faith: a mature faith is one that realizes the power of God and allows it to work freely in his or her life. Mature faith recognizes that God can do anything.
And if you travel slowly through chapter 11 of Hebrews the writer shows us exactly that. I grew up in Sunday School hearing these great stories. The story of how Daniel was thrown into the lion’s den, and how God gave those lions lockjaw while he just pulled out his old Bible and had a devotional time resting against one of the fluffy lions. I loved the story of the three Hebrew children thrown into a furnace. In fact, years later we participated in a cantata entitled “Cool in the Furnace.”
Now, there is probably not a one of us who has been walking with the Lord for a period of time that cannot tell a similar story. Somehow, somewhere, if you think back God has worked a miracle for you. Maybe it was a financial miracle, maybe it was a domestic miracle or even a healing. But God has done something wonderful for you. And we can look back and say, “Thank you, Lord!”
See, when bad things happen to good people it is the mature faith that still recognizes the power of God. You realize that God can do anything. He can! And there are enough examples in the Bible and in contemporary life and in your life for you to know that God can do anything.
So no matter how dark the clouds, oppressive the heat, or dismal the day, don’t quit. Don’t quit!
God is still in control.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.