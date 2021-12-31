Dear readers, I want to thank you for your feedback and positive comments about my “Bishop’s Meanderings” over the past year, but I believe the time has come to step aside for now.
A number of you have encouraged me to gather some of my Meanderings into a book, and I decided to give it a try. The result is my first attempt at writing a book which I have titled “God, Life, You and Me.” It is now available on Amazon(religion/spirituality), Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Thriftbooks for those who would like a copy.
Here is the overview used on those websites.
“In God, Life, You, and Me, The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. collects the writings, essays, and musings from his years of experience as a priest and bishop and tries to connect each reader to God in a simple, but personal and profound way.
“This collection attempts to answer the ultimate theological question concerning religious writing, which is “So What?” Within its pages, the author creates a philosophical and theological instruction manual to break through the spiritual barriers of the popular but empty “God talk” so often used in sermons and religious teachings.
“His goal is to reach all readers through a connection that meets the demands of their everyday lives, yet goes far beyond the mundane, and into a new and powerful spiritual realm.
Inside these covers, inquiring readers will discover and explore many of life’s biggest issues and topics, including gratitude, faith, doubt, forgiveness, hope, God and Christianity, and so much more.
Originally inspired by the author’s weekly newspaper column as well as his brief, engaging sermon highlights all packed into each topic and page, this book is sure to leave readers thinking creatively about their own lives and obstacles to spiritual growth, and give them the insight to seek a deeper relationship with God and each other.”
Again, thank you all, and I wish and pray for a truly Happy New Year for all of us. Blessings, David.