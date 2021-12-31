In Luke 7:36-47, a Pharisee named Simon and a few of his Pharisee companions ask Jesus to have dinner with them. Jesus went to Simon’s home and sat down to eat.
Suddenly, what Scripture describes as an “immoral woman” brings in a beautiful alabaster jar filled with expensive perfume. She kneels behind Jesus, weeping. Her tears fall on His feet, and she wipes them off with her hair. She then keeps kissing His feet and putting the perfume on them.
Jesus answers the thoughts of his host, who is outraged by the display of affection: “Simon, I have something to say to you.” Jesus said, “Look at this woman kneeling here. When I entered your home, you didn’t offer Me water to wash the dust from My feet, but she washed My feet with her tears and wiped them with her hair. You didn’t greet me with the customary kiss, but from the time I first came in, she has not stopped kissing my feet. You neglected the courtesy of olive oil to anoint my head, but she has anointed my feet with rare perfume.”
Here is a woman who knows Who Jesus is. She had the correct belief about Jesus, and she knew He had the power to forgive her iniquity and give her a fresh start. Juxtapose her actions with Simon the Pharisee, who had no idea he was entertaining God in the flesh. Yet, Simon knew religion — he had the right man-made belief and tradition. Unfortunately, Simon’s beliefs could not lead him to a fresh start.
This woman had the right actions. She washed Jesus’ feet with her tears and her hair. The Greek rendering of the act of her crying suggests the movement of uncontrollable tears — like a tremendous rainstorm. Simon gives an invitation to Jesus; yet it appears Simon is unmoved by Jesus’ presence. Simon neglects to greet Jesus or offer customary hospitality. Yet, Simon, I am sure, felt he took the right actions; after all, he had opened his home to Jesus and the community where he lived.
The woman’s heart is pure. She has the right motives; she wishes to worship Jesus. Despite making a public spectacle of herself, she is lost in the act of worship. Simon perhaps felt his belief and actions were his right motive. When we counter this woman and Simon’s beliefs, actions and motives, we quickly see why a proper understanding of Jesus is vital to our spiritual life.
We can have a solid belief system — like Simon — and produce good works. Still, unless we allow Jesus to change our hearts, we are left no better for life and eternity. Perhaps the prophet of old said it best in Ezekiel 36:26: “God will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you. God will take out our stony, stubborn heart and give us a tender, responsive heart.”
As we begin a New Year, may we make time to reflect and be sure that our beliefs, actions and motives are right and God-honoring. May we let God change our hearts and give us a new spirit. May we set aside our “head knowledge” about who we believe Jesus is and embrace a “heart knowledge” — daily relational knowledge. Please understand: only the “heart relational knowledge” can save you. Only the heart relational knowledge can cause you to produce right beliefs, actions and motives.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com/.