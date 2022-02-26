While driving on Weeksville Road, just as you near the U.S. Coast Guard base, you’ll see a majestic-looking manor house on your left. Maybe you’ve been curious about its history. This column is designed to solve that mystery for you.
Locally, it’s known as the “Wayne Newton House,” after the Las Vegas mega-entertainer, Wayne Newton. But historically, it’s referred to as Bayside Manor.
Newton purchased the home over the telephone, having never visited it previously. In an interview with The Virginian-Pilot in 1988, Newton said he planned to use the mansion as a hideaway.
Newton was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and said he had long been interested in owning property in the area. However, in the seven years that he owned the house, Newton never lived there, and the only visible improvement he made was to have a brick and wrought-iron fence built across the front yard. In 1995, Jerry and Jeanet Aylsworth purchased the house from Newton.
The house and much of its original 700-plus-acre farm remained in Hollowell family ownership until 1988. A large portion became what is now the U.S. Coast Guard base. In 1963, items from the Margaret Hollowell estate were donated and became the foundation for Museum of the Albemarle’s collections. Margaret Hollowell was the daughter of Christopher W. and Parthenia Hollowell.
The house was built in 1856 for planter Christopher Wilson Hollowell (1821-92), who was born in Perquimans County. He married Alpine Douglas Bodine in 1855 and built Bayside Plantation for her. They had four children before Alpine died in 1867. He then married Parthenia Gatling, who was born in Perquimans in 1848, and had five children with her.
The house epitomizes the height of antebellum opulence in Pasquotank County at that time. It is 2½ stories and is a double-pile Greek Revival with two-story porches on both the front and rear of the house.
The center-hall plan interior features double parlors that include round-arched Italianate-style marble mantels. The woodwork throughout the downstairs consists of sophisticated convex, concave and flat-fluted surrounds. The staircase has a vivacious octagonal newel with whimsical Gothic-arched balusters, according to descriptions of the house here at the museum.
In our permanent exhibit, “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle,” several items are on display, and the museum has more Hollowell artifacts in our collection. Come revisit history by viewing items like a 19th-century doll used at Bayside Plantation and wooden shoes made by enslaved people at Bayside around 1850.
Barbara Putnam is operations manager at the Museum of the Albemarle.