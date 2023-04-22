Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” —Galatians 5:22-23
When President George Bush was inaugurated as the president of the United States everybody was waiting to hear what kind of a challenge he would give to us as a nation. Do you remember what his challenge was? To be a kinder and gentler nation.
What a challenge! The president of the United States said the need is kindness. It is needed even more so today. It is needed not just as a nation but it is needed in your home and in your life.
I agree with the little girl who prayed, O God, make all the bad people good, and make all the good people nice. I also agree with Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said, “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”
Kindness comes from a root word which means “to be useful, to be good, to be helpful or to be suitable.” It is sometimes translated as goodness, tenderness, friendliness or even generosity. These are all words that we understand.
But kindness seems to be in short supply in our world today. A front-page story from USA Today began with this observation: “A surly driver cuts into your lane. Your teenager brings home a CD with lewd, hostile lyrics. A star baseball player spits at an umpire when he doesn’t like the call. A radio talk-show jockey insults the president while he’s sitting right there. It is impossible to ignore the growing rudeness, even the harshness, of American life.”
The Bible has so much to teach us about being kind and lets us know that kindness is expected of God’s people. Ephesians 4:32 reminds us, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.” And Proverbs 19:22 says, “What is desirable in a man is his kindness.” Paul tells the early church in Colossians 3:12 to clothe itself with kindness.
In a harsh and selfish world kindness stands out. And it can be evident in words and actions as well as faces.
Two years ago the Reader’s Digest ran an article about acts of kindness that people had sent in. This is one from Patricia Fordney was among the many that were submitted: “I was balancing caring for a toddler and working full-time, while my Navy husband was deployed overseas. One evening the doorbell rang. It was my neighbor, a retired chief petty officer, holding a breadboard loaded with a fresh cooked chicken and vegetable stew. ‘I’ve noticed you are getting a little skinny,’ he said. It was the best meal I had had in months.”
How do we let kindness grow in our hearts? Meditate on the kindness of God. Through the gift of His Son at Calvary He paid the debt for our sin. Every answered prayer is an act of kindness on God’s part. God keeps every promise He makes. And then He gives us the gift of eternal life with Him when our journey in this life ends.
It’s easy to overlook the Lord’s kindness expressed to us every day. Make an effort to see all the ways God demonstrates kindness to us both large and small. There is no such thing as a small act of kindness.
Practice random and intentional acts of kindness. Pay for the meal ordered in the car behind you in the drive-thru. Check to see if a senior citizen in your community needs help with some yard work. Take a box of donuts to the local police or fire station with a “Thank You” note. Or help a senior citizen load their groceries in their car at the grocery store.
Kindness is no small thing. It yields wonderful fruit both in our lives and the lives of those around us.
Stephen Witmer said, “We open ourselves to the supernatural work of the Holy Spirit when we ask Him to produce in us kind hearts that overflow through kind lips.”
Amen.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.