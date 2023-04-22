“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” —Galatians 5:22-23

When President George Bush was inaugurated as the president of the United States everybody was waiting to hear what kind of a challenge he would give to us as a nation. Do you remember what his challenge was? To be a kinder and gentler nation.