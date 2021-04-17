The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered Sunday, April 11, by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
With Acts 4:32-35 and John 20:19-31 we have two seemingly unrelated passages of scripture. The Acts text takes place in the months after Christ’s death and resurrection, when the disciples strengthened by the Holy Spirit and see the message of Christ spreading like wildfire. Their band is growing, and everyone is living happily as one.
Acts 4: 32-35 reads, “The community of believers was one in heart and mind. None of them would say, ‘This is mine!’ about any of their possessions, but held everything in common. The apostles continued to bear powerful witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and an abundance of grace was at work among them all. There were no needy persons among them. Those who owned properties or houses would sell them, bring the proceeds from the sales, and place them in the care and under the authority of the apostles. Then it was distributed to anyone who was in need.”
Luke is describing here the perfect community of believers. If there is a need, the group comes together to fill that need. Everyone trusts the apostles with all they have.
This is about a community of believers coming together and truly loving and caring about one another. This is a pie-in-the-sky, perfect world. I think when this is read, oftentimes there is one little word that we miss. It’s in verse 33: “The apostles continued to bear powerful witness to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and an abundance of grace was at work among them all.”
I think that one word “grace” tells you that all was not perfect, that everyone didn’t just get along, and weren’t suddenly all cast from the same mold, with the same experiences, same upbringing, same thoughts. An “abundance of grace” means people were giving each other allowances, as in forgiveness and understanding. It means it wasn’t a perfect community of believers until you add in the grace.
Grace means we understand that not everyone is created like us. Not everyone is a good or as bad as I am at different times in my life. Some folks have short tempers. Some do not. Some folks hold their tongue, while others express themselves freely. Some folks just need to vent, some folks should have vented. Some people live on a budget, others spend every penny that comes in the door. Some save, others don’t. Some are wise and build on rock, others are foolish and build on sand. Grace means we can all get along.
There’s a song that has the lyrics: “Grace, grace, God’s grace, grace that will pardon and cleanse within; grace, grace, God’s grace, grace that is greater than all our sin!”
And from there I want to look at the Gospel text. It seems to be about something completely different. This is Easter afternoon. The body is missing. Jesus comes and greets the disciples. All except Thomas. Thomas isn’t there.
Let’s start by saying what this text is not about. It’s not about Thomas having trust issues, or being a doubter, at least more so than all the rest of the disciples. This text is a reminder that we all have doubts, no matter how close we are to Christ.
In last week’s message, the women were going to the tomb to anoint Jesus’ body with perfumes. We talked about how their prayers would have been that this was all just a nightmare, and that Jesus’ body would not be there. They were worried about how they were going to roll the stone away. They would have been praying for a way to get into the tomb.
They didn’t see the stone rolled away as a prayer answered, but instead as an ominous sign something was very wrong. The empty tomb was not a joy, another prayer answered. And even though an angel told them Christ had risen from the dead, they couldn’t comprehend it.
The Gospels all agree on one thing, and that is: no one believes Christ is risen till they see Him themselves. Even at the beginning of this passage in John 20:19-31, when Christ presented himself to the other disciples, the Bible says, “Jesus came and stood among them. He said, ‘Peace be with you.’ After he said this, he showed them his hands and his side. When the disciples saw the Lord, they were filled with joy.”
Thomas just wants what all of us want. That is to have the Peace of mind that comes from actually seeing Christ for ourselves.
And I think that is at least one of the tie-ins between the two passages. As a “perfect” community of believers, (that’s called a “church” by the way) our perfection means we must allow grace for those who have not experienced Christ in their lives the same way we have. We need that grace returned when we are not perfect.
Within our church, and in a perfect, Acts 4 community of believers, we must allow that people are different, and are sometimes far from perfect, and that they make mistakes in life. Feelings are hurt. Pride is hurt. We all make bad decisions from time to time. Some more than others. Maybe we come to realize we aren’t perfect and we just don’t know how to fix our mistakes. Or maybe we don’t see our own mistakes.
Maybe we all need grace in order to be able to live in an Acts 4 perfect community. In order to live as a church family.
Reminds me of another song. “It’s me, it’s me, O Lord, standing in the need of prayer. Not my brother, not my sister, but it’s me, O Lord, standing in the need of prayer.”
This past Friday afternoon we gathered as a church. Not as New Hope Methodist, but as a perfect community of believers we gathered to honor and lift up God and Don Goldsmith.
As I stood and listened to others speak and share memories about Don, it occurred to me that this body of believers was a perfect church. An Acts 4 church. Folks from different walks of life, coming together to share what they had: their faith, their memories, their friendship. One of the people who spoke really stood out to me, because they acknowledged the fact that sometimes they rubbed people the wrong way, to the point of not being able to have a discussion. Yet here we were. All together.
I am reminded of an old joke. A man was arguing with his mom about going to church. He said, “Mom, you know good and well I don’t have to go to church to go to heaven.” His mom replied, “That is true. And you don’t have to have a parachute to jump out of a plane, but it surely helps the landing.” And, yes, friends having a strong church family surely helps the landing.
Jesus says; “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I’m there with them.” You know what that is called? That is a church. Anytime, anywhere we gather in Christ’s name, is a church.
When Jesus was talking to Pilate that last night before he was crucified, he told Pilate, “my kingdom is not of this world.” Christ’s kingdom is not brick and mortar. It’s not buildings, not even ones with a cross on top. It’s not geography. Christ’s Kingdom is here in our hearts, and here in our minds.
In our Pastors Discussion Group this week, Pastor Vickie Woolard was talking about the Acts 4 text, and she wrote this: “The risen Christ appears to the community of the faithful, to those people he had already called into a fellowship of believers, and to those who are daily joining the community because of the witness of those who have seen the resurrected, crucified Christ.
“When I look at the upcoming Acts texts, it occurs to me that there are so many different ways we can be together in community. We don’t have to surrender who we are and become cookie-cutter Christians in order to belong. The Church, the called-out ones of Christ, are a rag-tag bunch of people whom Jesus has met where they are.
“He met Mary by the tomb and to her, he was teacher. He met the disciples in a locked room where they huddled, shivering and afraid, and to them he gave peace. He met Thomas in that same locked room, and to Thomas, he was Lord.
“Makes me wonder, makes me want to remember, who or where was I when Jesus met me? And who was he to me? Who is He to me now?”
Perfect communities do not exist, except by grace. Thanks for being my Perfect Church.