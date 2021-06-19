We need to feel good about ourselves. It is probably the most important goal in our lives. For people of faith, what is the source of how we feel about our worth as human beings?
The Pharisee believed he deserved God’s love based on how he stacked up against other people. The tax collector saw himself as undeserving of God’s love. The world would call the Pharisee a winner. Jesus would shake his head and say, “you just don’t get it.” Do we “get it?”
The truth is that we compare ourselves with each other virtually every waking moment. That ensures that our sense of worth is relative, comparative and competitive. That also means that it is fragile and dependent upon other people. The problem is that it is a losing proposition since “we are comparing our insides with other people’s outsides,” a contest doomed for failure.
The other source of our sense of self-worth is God’s love for each of us, and he does not “grade on the curve.” God’s love for you and me, as demonstrated through Jesus Christ, has absolutely nothing to do with anyone else. The moment we glance at our neighbors to see how they are doing, we have lost touch with God’s love for us just as we are.
A big issue for us is that we tend to love people whom we believe deserve our love, or who love us back. God has no such criteria. That is a huge difference and one worth pondering. It is only when we are aware of how little we deserve the love of God that we see what an incredible life-changing gift God’s love is.
Does that mean that for me to be a Christian I have to admit that I am a dirty, rotten person? That question misses the point because it immediately has us back into that comparison mode.
God asks us to open up to ourselves and unwrap who we are. Down where no one else but God can see, what are our feelings, thoughts, our hopes, our prejudices, our insecurities, and our fears? It is at the moment when we truly see ourselves that God is the closest. We have infinite worth not the result of our accomplishments, or abilities or good looks. We do not have to earn God’s love, and we can’t if we try. God sees us as we really are and loves us as we are. That is the message of the Cross.
How then, can any of us presume not to love ourselves, regardless of how we compare with others? The miracle is that the more aware we become of God’s love, the more we discover that we are becoming who God wants us to be.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.