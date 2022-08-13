”Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs which on the outside appear beautiful, but inside they are full of deed men’s bones and all uncleanness.” — Matthew 23:27

One of the most common reasons that people give for rejecting Christianity or the church is hypocrisy. The term “hypocrite” comes from the world of Greek drama and means “a play actor.” It was used to describe the masks the players used to dramatize certain roles.


Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.