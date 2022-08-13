”Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs which on the outside appear beautiful, but inside they are full of deed men’s bones and all uncleanness.” — Matthew 23:27
One of the most common reasons that people give for rejecting Christianity or the church is hypocrisy. The term “hypocrite” comes from the world of Greek drama and means “a play actor.” It was used to describe the masks the players used to dramatize certain roles.
When was the last time you had a conversion like this? “Bob, how come you never shop at Walmart any more?” And Bob answers, ‘Well, I used to. But the last time I was there the place was just full of hypocrites. So I’ll never go back there again.”
You’ve never had such a conversation about Walmart, have you? We don’t hear that kind of excuse in regard to grocery stores, schools or doctor’s offices. But sometimes we hear it used about the church.
A hypocrite is someone who fakes a relationship that he does not have and has so desire to have. Not going to church because of the “hypocrites” is like not going to the gym because of “out of shape people” being present.
R.C. Sproul said, “The church is the only institution I know of that requires an admission of being a sinner in order to be a member. The church is filled with sinners because the church is the place where sinners who confess their sins come to find redemption from their sins.”
Nathaniel Hawthorn, in his classic, The Scarlet Letter,” wrote, “No man for any considerable period can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude without finally getting bewildered as to which one is the true one.”
And out of all the sins which seemed to frustrate and anger the Lord when He was on earth, on the top of the list was hypocrisy. Matthew 23 is a scathing rebuke that is leveled at the religious leaders of the day, the Pharisees, due to their hypocrisy.
And the same is true today. A righteous exterior coupled with a wretched interior is a deadly combination.
It is not our responsibility as Christians to judge and uproot hypocrites. James 4:12 tells us, “There is only one Lawgiver and Judge, the One who is able to save and to destroy; but who are you who judge your neighbor?”
Jesus never commissioned us to judge hypocrites. Don’t judge others’ motives. You don’t know all of the circumstances and why they do what they do. Let’s leave that in God’s hands.
Yet integrity is such an important work in a Christian’s life. Over the years we have seen some talented and compelling preachers. Some build great churches. Others build orphanages or colleges.
And some fall along the way.
But through the years there is one evangelist who remained true to his calling and now a freeway in Charlotte is named after him. People through the years saw faithfulness and consistency through decades of ministry in the life of Billy Graham.
That kind of life is a witness for God and will be respected. Sure, there will always be those who will mock or judge Christians. But our job as Christians is to recognize our sins, try to turn from them, and try with all of our being to act like Christ.
One of the things that a wheat farmer learns early on is that when harvest time comes the real wheat is so heavy with grain that the plant begins to bow. In contrast, weeds never bow.
But one of these days every knee will bow and every tongue will confess. So you can bow now, or you can bow later. But sooner or later you will bow before that Lord Jesus.
Don’t be discouraged the next time you invite someone to worship with you and they say, “I don’t go to church because the church is full of hypocrites.” Remember that Jesus condemned religious hypocrisy.
The behavior of the believers is not the litmus test for Christianity. Jesus said, “Then the righteous will shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their father.” A life of integrity will cause you to shine.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.