“I will sing of lovingkindness and justice, to You, O Lord, I will sing praises. I will give heed to the blameless way.” — Psalm 101: 1-2
Monday is the 27th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Day of Service. I commend Towne South Church of Christ, and all other churches and organizations, that have set aside this day to do good works in our community in honor of Dr. King’s life and legacy. Many will be volunteering their time and skills to improve their community.
On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. King stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and delivered one of the most famous speeches of all times entitled, “I Have A Dream.” Toward the end of that speech, Dr. King gave that powerful statement that we have heard so many times: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at a table of brotherhood. I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.”
A phrase in Galatians 3:28, challenges me. It says, “For you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Would that this phrase was carved into each person’s mind, above the doors of public buildings and emblazoned in lights from the highest hill. “For you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Acknowledging this and living this is the fulfillment of Dr. King’s dream.
We live in a world filled with inequality based on religion, race, gender and social status. As a result we see social injustice, racism, wars and genocide. This is not God’s kingdom. God’s kingdom is coming and when it fully arrives there will be no inequality in it.
In God’s Kingdom there is social justice and equality for all. It was the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. saw and spoke of so articulately. It’s the dream that followers of Christ share.
Whoever falls at the foot of the cross, accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and receives Him as their savior, are born into God’s family. It is a supernatural birth that defies all logic. At the moment we are baptized into Christ in true belief in Jesus and what He did for us at the cross, we get a new mind and a new heart through the power of the Holy Spirit.
We have a new Father who will never lie to us, never abuse us, and never leave us. We become one in Christ Jesus regardless of ethnic background, educational level, or social standing. In this new family we are all one.
Dr. King made a difference in his day that is still impacting millions today. But I do not believe he would like the methods that some are using to try and bring about equality. Violence, looting, burning and fostering hatred between races is totally contrary to Dr. King’s dream. And it is completely contrary to the cause of Christ and His Kingdom. Love for one another and brotherhood is not instilled in the hearts of mankind through violence and anger.
I have a dream also. My dream is the desire for each individual to be born into God’s family regardless of who their parents are, where they were born, or what their gender is. This opportunity is not just for the rich or the poor; the educated or the uneducated. This opportunity is for all to be “one in Christ Jesus.” This is how you can make a difference and share in Dr. King’s dream today.