“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.” — Mark 12:30
To love God with all of your heart, mind and soul, means you will have to be deliberate about protecting your heart, mind and soul.
In a 1980 Sports Illustrated article, a well-known athlete said, “Fame is a vapor, popularity is an accident and money takes wings. The only thing that endures is character.” That was O.J. Simpson speaking!
Integrity is a word thrown around a lot as something someone wants to have or to be known for. It is doing the right thing even if you know no one will ever know you did it or not. But having it, practicing it, knowing that God knows your every thought and action, is almost a lost art today in our world of technology and temptations.
Growing up, the closest thing that we ever saw of a picture of a nude woman was when the Sears Roebuck Catalog pictured a woman’s bra on a life-like mannequin. Today, nudity and sex invades our home on almost every electronic device.
Integrity is a high standard of living based on a personal code of morality that does not succumb to the whims of all the moment or the dictates of the majority. What do people see in you? How many people would accept Christ based on them observing the difference it has made in your life?
Our society suffers from a lack of integrity. As Christians, we represent Jesus at all times. Our standards for living come from the Word of God; not from our pop culture. Former president Jimmy Carter said, “We must adjust to changing times and still hold to unchanging principles.”
Retired criminologist and Christian author Byron Pulsifer states, “One of our most prized possessions is integrity; if this is you, then you should never compromise it.”
Integrity does not emerge fully developed. It is built out of thousands of little acts and decisions over a great many years. What we do and the way we do it becomes the basis of our character, and stamps patterns into us that have serious consequences for our entire lives.
Let me challenge you to consider the following if you would be a person of integrity and be seen as a person of integrity: tell the truth even when it hurts. As Proverbs 22:1 puts it: “A good name is to be more desired than great wealth, favor is better than silver and gold.”
Integrity means keeping a promise even when you would rather not. Psalm 15:1-2 asks, “Who may dwell on your holy hill? He who walks with integrity, and works righteousness, and speaks truth in his heart.”
How can we be the kind of person who keeps our promise? Watch your words and make fewer promises. If you can’t, don’t say you can. And learn to say no.
Integrity also means forgiving when you would rather hold a grudge. Ephesians 4:32 says, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.”
In “Liking Jesus,” author Craig Groeschel says, “If you want to be a man or woman of integrity, then maybe it’s time for you to submit to God like never before. That’s where you start. Then with Christ’s power you can resist the devil and all his temptations.”
Our culture is crying out to see men and women of integrity. Nowhere does the lack of integrity appear more than in high places of leadership in our country.
It is important that as Christians we be men and women of integrity who reinforce that integrity, not just in our private life but in our public life as well. That is how the Christian faith exploded across countries in the first century. Men and women became salt and light every day, everywhere they went.
Integrity: don’t leave home without it!