Over the years I have learned that the people at a funeral are paying much more attention to what is being said than at a wedding or baptism. It is difficult to engage in our usual denial of death when we are gathered around a coffin.
Some eyes, even through their tears, seem to reflect an inner acceptance and peace, and even joy. Others seem to almost scream, “say something to take away my fear, that will help me deal with my days slipping away, one by one!” That dramatic contrast is determined by how each person views death.
Think what a difference it makes when we recognize that our days are limited, but also believe that the best is yet to come. Our lives on earth do not go on forever, and each day we live less than fully is still gone. If we are living with too many “what if’s” and “if onlys” we are ensuring that days will pass by virtually unnoticed and unlived. Of course, underlying it all is our wondering what, if anything, is next. Would it make a difference if we knew what is next?
I am a huge sports fan, and especially love college sports, particularly my beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. I remember a basketball game last season against a highly ranked opponent. All of us fans were nervous wrecks as the scoring was fast and furious and the lead changed numerous times. No doubt blood pressures were elevated, stomachs tight, and brows were furrowed. In this case, WVU pulled out an exciting last-second victory and we celebrated.
I found myself wondering what a difference it would have made if I was certain that my team would win when it was all over. My anxiety — my “what if’s,” “if onlys” and worries — would have been replaced by enjoyment and relaxation. Even when our leading scorer fouled out, another player was injured, and there were some terrible calls by the referees, I would have been able to enjoy every moment of the game no matter what because I knew we would win.
Now, of course that would remove a lot of the suspense and fun from a sporting event. But what if that were the case with our own lives?
That is what you and I have going for us, my friends. God has not promised that we will not ever experience loss or suffering, nor that things will always go our way if we have enough faith.
No, God has guaranteed only two things: that we are loved unconditionally just as we are, and that we win in the end. We do not know exactly how or when, or even what it will look like, just that God says that no matter what it looks like at times, we win.
What if we chose to believe that death being the end is only a man-made illusion? What if we chose to believe when the funeral prayer says, “death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing but the limit of our sight?” Wouldn’t that give us more freedom to live each day more fully, even with the transitions and losses and death we all face?
That is the promise given through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Grab onto that promise with all of your heart, and live each day with a smile in the back of your mind. You are a winner.