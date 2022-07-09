So Jesus was saying to those Jews who had believed Him, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” — John 8:31-32
It is a wonderful thing to be free. We just celebrated a day set aside to recognize the freedom we have as a nation. That freedom did not come without hardship, blood and sacrifice. Our freedoms are the envy of millions that are in bondage in communist and socialist countries.
But Jesus tells us of a greater freedom; a freedom that is experienced regardless of where we live, the form of government we have, our social status, ethnicity or language.
There are people in countries that live under dictators, tyrants and repressive regimes that experience a greater freedom than many in America. That freedom is the freedom from the penalty of our sin because we know the truth of God’s word and live it.
Many have trouble accepting what He offers. We like the sound of freedom yet imprison ourselves. We hold grudges, letting our hearts grow hard rather than handing these difficult situations over to God. We choose to bind ourselves to debt ... and time ... and lifestyle. We judge prematurely rather than patiently waiting for the rest of the story.
What is real freedom? Jesus said, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine.”
How do we continue in the Word? It means a commitment to learning His word.
The most common term for Christians in the New Testament is the word “disciple.” In the Greek the word means “a pupil” or “learner.” So a disciple is someone committed to regular devotion and study and meditation upon the word of God. You cannot obey what you do not know. Think of it this way: you and I must be certain that we are always within earshot of the Lord Jesus’ voice at all time.
As a boy I used to play in the creek near our house. It was cool and refreshing in the summer. I would make my way up it looking for crayfish. But the rule was that I could go only as far as I could still hear my Mom call. If I went so far that I could not near her call I was in big trouble.
The same is true in our relationship with the Lord. We need to stay within earshot of the Master, listening always to His teaching. God has given us His word to change our lives and to make a difference in our lifestyle. And to hold to the teaching of Jesus we need to be committed to learning His word and doing His will.
What happens when we do that? We will know the truth. That is the most valuable commodity in the world. And in scripture God has given us truth.
One of the greatest strengths of the Christian Church has been that we always hold a high view of scripture as God’s holy, infallible word. And that makes sense. Jesus didn’t say if you hold to His teaching you will be able to make a good guess at the truth or speculate on the truth. He said you will know the truth.
And if you know the truth, that truth will set you free. It sets us free from sin. Sin makes us guilty and corrupt. Romans 6:23 says, “the wages of sin is death.”
Early in my ministry I disliked conducting funerals. The first funeral came two months into my ministry. A 46-year-old man died of a heart attack having never darkened the door of a church. The family wanted me to comfort them in their grief.
My first eight funerals were for non-Christians.
But then the dear saintly wife of a former minister died. It was then that I realized the joy of being able to say, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Truth can set us free and give us hope, even in facing death.
Do you know the freedom from death and hell? Do you have the assurance of one day walking through the gate, as pointed out in Revelations 21:21, made of a single pearl?
God, in His great love, has given us His truth. If we will hold to it, it will set us free. That is true freedom.