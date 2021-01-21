Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4-6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 5 15-oz cans black beans, drained and reserving 1 cup liquid
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 28-oz can diced tomatoes
- ¼ cup diced pimientos
- Juice and zest of one lime
- 1 jar mild black bean dip, preferably chipotle
- Hot sauce of choice, to taste
- Sour cream, cilantro, diced green onion, and diced avocado
PREPARATION
Add olive oil to a large heavy pot over medium heat and sauté onion and thyme until translucent.
Add garlic to pot and stir for a few seconds. Stir in 3 cans of beans, reserved bean liquid, stock, tomatoes in their juice, cumin, paprika, and chili powder. Gently simmer on low for 20-30 minutes.
Puree soup with an immersion blender. Stir in remaining beans, pimiento, lime, and bean dip Season with hot sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. If too thick, add more stock, but soup should be thick and creamy. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, diced green onion, diced avocado, and cilantro.