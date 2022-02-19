The theme for Black History Month 2022 is Black Health and Wellness. Elizabeth City State University’s Black History Month committee has embraced this theme by organizing a slate of events that emphasize physical, emotional, sexual and spiritual health.
Early events have included a Black Health and Wellness Expo held during the Feb. 9 ECSU women’s basketball game, a campus blood drive, and a focus on healthy meal preparation and food choices in the dining hall.
Black History Month events will continue throughout the month of February. The following are open to the public:
• Sunday at 4 p.m.: the University Choir and Popular Music Ensemble will perform Robert Ray’s Gospel Mass in the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Written in 1979, Ray’s mass fuses the words of the Catholic Mass with African American rhythms and harmonies. The piece has been performed by churches and choirs all over the world.
• Tuesday at 7 p.m.: ECSU’s Community Connections Series will host Psalmayene 24 in the G.R. Little Theater. The award-winning director, playwright and actor will deliver a lecture entitled, “Creator of Cultural Capital: History Making on the Main Stage.” Psalmayene’s talk will also be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel.
• Wednesday at 1 p.m.: ECSU’s Music Library will host Greg Johnson, blues curator and professor in the department of archives and special collections at the University of Mississippi. Johnson will give a talk entitled, “Celebrating African American Voices: An Introduction to the University of Mississippi Blues Archives.”
Johnson has served as curator for the Blues Archive at the University of Mississippi since 2002 and is co-author of the award-winning book, “100 Books Every Blues Fan Should Own.” As a musician, he regularly performs traditional and contemporary Celtic and Americana folk, blues, jazz and classical music on a variety of instruments.
• Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.: Museum of the Albemarle, in partnership with ECSU, will host The Pea Island Preservation Society, Inc., a non-profit organization based in Manteo.
The society’s purpose is to preserve and interpret the history of the Pea Island Life Saving Station; Richard Etheridge, the only African American keeper in the US Life-Saving Service; and African Americans of Roanoke Island. The society will give an interactive and family friendly presentation entitled, “Freedmen. Surfmen. Heroes.: The Story of Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Life-Saving Station.”
• Tuesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.: the ECSU History Scholars Club will host Dr. Vanessa Holden, professor of history at the University of Kentucky. Holden will discuss her book, “Surviving Southampton: African American Women and Resistance in Nat Turner’s Community.”
The book rediscovers the women and children, free and enslaved, who lived in Southampton County before, during, and after Turner’s 1831 revolt against slavery. Her analysis recasts the Southampton Rebellion as one event among a continuum of strategies that local Black people used to resist and survive slavery, thus shedding new light on “America’s most famous rebellion against slavery.”
Admission information to these events can be found on ECSU’s website.
Melissa Stuckey is an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University and member of the board of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.