Coastal Creations Seaglass owner Heidi Blake makes jewelry, art and home decor from sea glass. Some of her creations are integrated into furniture that her husband, Ted, constructs in his workshop on their property in Currituck County.
Heidi Blake, owner of Coastal Creations Seaglass in Currituck, said low tide is the best time to find sea glass. If she thinks the glass she finds is not ready to use, she’ll throw it back into the sea for someone else to find.
Heidi Blake says her passion for collecting sea glass started at age 6.
Blake, a sea glass artist and the owner of Coastal Creations Seaglass in Currituck, says because her father was in the U.S. Navy, she grew up collecting sea glass from beaches near the places where her family lived.
She remembers one special piece of sea glass she accumulated that inspired her to comb beaches for it like it was buried treasure.
Blake said it was either 1964 or 1965 and she was playing in a tree at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California. After she tumbled to the ground from a playful push from her brother, a man who was playing golf came over to check on her and see if she was OK.
She said the man gave her a piece of sea glass to brighten her day. The man turned out to be legendary crooner and Hollywood actor Bing Crosby.
Blake said she has traveled the world collecting sea glass. She gives talks to groups and instructs classes for both children and adults on creating art from sea glass.
She started Coastal Creations Seaglass at 2768 Caratoke Highway on property near her home after moving to the area with her husband, Ted, two years ago.
At Coastal Creations Seaglass, Blake makes jewelry, art and home decor from sea glass. Some of her creations are integrated into furniture that Ted constructs in his own workshop on their property.
Blake also creates custom windows for homes, some of which can contain more than four thousand pieces of sea glass.
Sea glass ranges in hue. One of the rarest hues of sea glass, according to Blake, is true red. She said some forms of glass contain minerals like gold or copper that create the true red color in sea glass.
Blake said her favorite color of sea glass is white. Blake said she likes to place pieces of it in a window where the sun’s ultraviolet rays and the minerals in the glass cause the glass to change color. She then incorporates the glass into her art.
For her jewelry, Blake likes to use a sea glass known as Mermaids Tears which is usually at least 100 years old.
For more information about Blake’s sea glass art and classes, visit the Coastal Creations Seaglass Facebook page or call (757)696-0340.