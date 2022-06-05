At first I thought “The Bob’s Burger’s Movie” might be a commercial advertisement for a chain of restaurants like Bob’s Big Boy.
Then, when I realized it was a real movie, I thought of other products that have crossed over into the realm entertainment — like those Lego movies. So why not expect a movies from Ronald MacDonald or the Burger King? Or Bob.
But I was looking in the wrong direction.
Someone pointed out that “Bob’s Burgers” is an animated TV show that has been airing on Fox since 2011. I’m told it’s very popular with girls.
A quick check gave me this overview: “Bob’s Burgers” focuses on the Belcher family — Bob, his wife Linda, and their three children Tina, Gene and Louise.
Bob runs a burger joint on Ocean Avenue in an unnamed seaside community. (The show’s staff refer to it as Seymour’s Bay, and Bob has been seen reading a newspaper titled “Seymour’s Bay Times.”) Series creator Loren Bouchard calls it a Springfield-like town, a nod to “The Simpsons.”
The Belchers live over the restaurant, a green two-story building sandwiched between a crematorium and a store that houses a new business each week. Located directly across the street is the more successful Jimmy Pesto’s Pizzeria.
Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) has his frustrations, but he’s the more sensible member of the family. His wife (voiced by John Roberts) is fun-loving and happy-go-lucky. Thirteen-year-old Tina (voiced by Dan Mintz) is boy crazy. She has a crush on Jimmy Junior, son of her father’s business rival.
Eleven-year-old Gene (voiced by Eugene Mirman) is an aspiring musician. And nine-year-old Louise (voiced by Kirsten Schaal) is “the scheming troublemaker, seeking revenge, riches, or adventure, often dragging her siblings along; she puts on a face of fearlessness but is still afraid of some things (such as the dentist).”
Teddy (voiced by Larry Murphy) is a customer who considers himself Bob’s best friend.
There are a number of other reoccurring characters who become embroiled in the Belcher family’s peccadillos. These have included such familiar names as Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, Jenny Slate, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Kline, Gary Cole and Megan Mullally.
After 12 seasons on TV, Bob’s family has finally made it to the big screen. The animated musical movie was co-wrote, produced, and directed by creator Loren Bouchard with an assist by animator Bernard Derriman. The original cast returns (including most of the regulars).
The movie’s plot follows Bob and his family as they struggle to pay their loan after sewage pipe explodes, opening up a huge sinkhole in front of their restaurant. This stymies business and reveals the skeleton of Cotton Candy Dan, a Wonder Wharf carny who disappeared six years ago.
Their friend Calvin (Kevin Kline) get arrested for the murder, so Bob’s wife and children set out to find the real killer.
Among the suspects are Felix (Zach Galifianakis) and Grover (David Wain). Sgt. Bosco (Gary Cole) gets on the trail. Jericho (Paul Rudd) and Fanny (Jordan Peel) and the Pesto sisters (Sarah and Laura Silverman) pop up along with other familiar voices in this search for the murderer.
“The Bob’s Burger’s Movie” was a delightful discovery for me.
But it was pitted against Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” reprisal.
The Hollywood Reporter said, “Looking to provide counter-programming, Disney released 20th Century’s ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ in more than 3,400 theaters in North America. The PG-13 pic, based on the popular TV show that’s a favorite of teen girls, posted a subdued three-day tally of $12.6 million and $15.7 million for the four.”
On the other hand “Top Gun: Maverick” brought in a massive $151.8 million as it opened in more than 4,700 theaters in North America. THR added, “Heading into the holiday weekend … tracking showed the film opening to $92 million-plus …. Exhibitors were especially bullish on the pic and were already thinking it could hit $125 million to $150 million.”
As for me, I spent the weekend binge-watching “Bob’s Burgers” on TV.