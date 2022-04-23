Last week Museum of the Albemarle offered a fun Tot Time program on “Pepsi in the Carolinas.”
Getting ready for this program, I learned a lot about the history of Pepsi that many of us don’t tend to think about. The story of Pepsi began in 1893 when “Brad’s Drink” came onto the scene.
What is “Brad’s Drink,” you may ask? Suppose you are a North Carolinian, especially from around the New Bern area. In that case, you might know that the drink was known as the one and only original Pepsi!
Caleb Bradham invented Pepsi to help with stomach digestion at his pharmacy located on the corner of Pollock and Middle streets in downtown New Bern. According to ICWNET Inc.’s “Birthplace of Pepsi,” the drink shortly afterward was named Pepsi-Cola as “a nod to the pepsin and kola nut ingredients that supposedly helped digestion.”
There is some debate, however, on whether it is pepsin or dyspepsia that gives Pepsi-Cola its name. According to Kathy Westbrook’s 2002 “Out State” article “Pepsi-Cola — A Good Thing,” dyspepsia was the stomach ailment Bradham was trying to help cure in his pharmacy in the late 1880s.
Shortly after the name change in 1905, Bradham trademarked the name Pepsi-Cola and started selling the syrup to other pharmacies. According to Pepsico’s “History of Pepsi-Cola: Born in the Carolinas,” it wasn’t long before Bradham was selling his syrup to more than 24 states.
Bradham had to keep his multi-statewide business running so he invested heavily in sugar during World War I. According to Westbrook, this would inevitably lead to his downfall. He would lose the Pepsi name and trademark and the recipe that made the drink taste so great during what we now know as the Great Depression.
According to Kyle Yu, different companies bought and sold the Pepsi brand from 1936 to 1939 until they merged as the Loft Inc. and the company decided to change its name to Pepsi Co. in 1941.
The fascinating thing I found during this period of change was Pepsi’s decision in 1939 to become the first company to air a radio jingle over the airwaves. Incredibly, and despite all the changes it was going through, Pepsi still managed to stay ahead of the curve with its advertising campaigns.
Fast forward to 1958 and we get a swirl bottle that looks like a barbershop pole. Do me a favor. The next time you get a plastic bottle of Pepsi, check to see if the swirl is there. According to Yu, that swirl is what makes Pepsi’s bottles different than any other. Like Coca-Cola bottles have their hour-glass figure, Pepsi’s bottles have that almost barbershop swirl.
It’s the tiny but unique details that make history fun and engaging. These are the fun facts, the obscure but known things about history, that I love to share with guests who visit our museum.
I love when I meet with visitors who are interested in sharing more about our history here in North Carolina. I’m one of the lucky few who get to meet people from all over the world, thanks to my front desk and education job. Come down to the Museum of the Albemarle and share a story, and maybe even a Pepsi (just not in our galleries).
Hayley James is a public information/education assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.