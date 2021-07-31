The message to Catholic traditionalists in Southwest England was blunt, yet pointed.
Because of the new “Traditionis Custodes” (“Guardians of the Tradition”) document from Pope Francis, and the wishes of Bishop Declan Lang of the Diocese of Clifton, the upcoming “Latin Mass at Glastonbury will be the final Latin Mass here.”
The message delivered to another circle of believers there was quite different. As a “Clifton Diocese Initiative,” the “LGBT+ Mass” series at a Bristol church would continue because the bishop “wishes to express pastoral care and concern for our Catholic LGBT+ community.”
Thus, the Catholic worship wars rage on.
This bolt of liturgical lightning from Pope Francis struck one of his predecessor’s signature achievements. In his 2007 apostolic letter “Summorum Pontificum” (“Of the Supreme Pontiffs”), the now-retired Pope Benedict XVI declared that the post-Vatican II rite was the “ordinary form” for the church, but that the older Latin Mass was an “extraordinary form” and could be encouraged when requested by the faithful.
While Benedict said these rites could coexist, Pope Francis argued — in a letter accompanying “Traditionis Custodes” — that the old Latin Mass has become too divisive.
Benedict was “comforted” by his belief that the “two forms of the ... Roman Rite would enrich one another,” wrote Pope Francis, but some bishops now believe the Latin Mass has been “exploited to widen the gaps, reinforce the divergences and encourage disagreements that injure the Church.”
One group that encourages use of the Latin Mass — the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, created by Pope St. John Paul II in 1988 — has more than 300 priests and 150 seminarians, serving in 130 dioceses worldwide, including 112 priests in 39 U.S. dioceses.
This new Pope Francis document will please progressive Catholics who associate the Latin Mass with all efforts to oppose the modernizing of worship and doctrine. At the same time, some “traditionalist” Catholics who do reject Vatican II will see this crackdown as evidence that they continue to be persecuted.
Caught in the middle are many bishops who accepted Pope Benedict’s vision welcoming both the ordinary and extraordinary rites. The Catholic News Agency recently reported that a dozen or more American bishops have already announced they will allow traditional Latin Masses to continue, for now.
Among those statements, conservative Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone stressed: “Unity under Christ is what matters. Therefore, the Traditional Latin Mass will continue to be available here in the Archdiocese of San Francisco and provided in response to the legitimate needs and desires of the faithful.”
The former leader of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller of Germany, stressed that he sees no need to enforce a “sterile uniformity” of liturgical forms, as if the Catholic Church was “one of the international hotel chains with their homogeneous design.”
“The unity of believers with one another is rooted in unity in God through faith, hope and love and has nothing to do with uniformity in appearance, the lockstep of a military formation, or the groupthink of the big-tech age.”