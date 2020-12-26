The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
In Revelation Chapter 21, the Lord says “I am the Alpha and the Omega. I am the one who is, who always was, and who is still to come — the Almighty.” God is the God of every beginning. God is the God of every ending.
There is a song by Lynda Randle that contains the lyrics: “For the God on the mountain, is still God in the valley. And the God of the good times, is still God in the bad times. The God of the day, is still God in the night.”
God is still God even when we can’t see Him in our lives.
Isaiah 64:1-9 contains a small part of a larger lament the prophet is lifting up to God, that maybe he’s shouting at God, begging with God. It’s a lament that acknowledges we are sinners and that we are not living lives according to God’s will. But it also proclaims that God should take some of the blame for the bad.
In Verse 1, Isaiah asks: “God, If only you would rip open the heavens and come down to earth.” If only you would come to us in a powerful way, make yourself known, he’s saying. For just a moment, take faith out of the equation and let us see your mighty power.
Isaiah goes on: “If only you would come like that so that all who deny or hate you, would know who you are and be terrified of your grandeur.”
In the Voice translation there is a section that talks about this passage. It says: “The prophet is convinced that there is no hope apart from God’s decisive action. It is not enough to address God’s people and the nations and urge them to do better next time.
“The world cannot be repaired this way; in fact, it can’t be repaired from below at all. It must be made new from above. So the prophet turns to God and utters a prayer: ‘Rip open the heavens. Come down. Strike your enemies with terror. Do for us what you did for your people in times past.’ This is what it will take to restore God’s people, illumine the nations, and repair a world desperately broken by sin.”
I struggle with this message today; hopefully, we all do. Because as humans, created in God’s image, we believe there is nothing a little hard work and sweat equity can’t fix. Every Sunday, I remind you to go and be Christians in the world, for the transformation of the world. In essence, I’m telling you to bring God to the world.
I truly believe that, just like the Israelites of Isaiah’s day, we are truly living the consequences of our forefathers’ sins and the sins of those who came before them. And, yes, we are living the consequences of our own sins and lack of faith.
I also believe that unless we change our priorities drastically, we are going to leave a world of even more dire consequences for our kids and grandkids and for future generations. We must wake up, we must wake up the world, and wake it up now. We must think about future generations.
In his lament, the prophet acknowledges what God did for the Israelites’ ancestors. “We remember that long ago you did amazing things for us that we had never dreamed you’d do,” he says. “You came down, and the mountains shook at your presence. But you did them then for the sake of your people, for those who trusted in you.”
I think the prophet here is reminding God, and reminding us, that the whole world doesn’t have to be Godly in order for God to bless the whole world.
We think regardless of how we live, it doesn’t matter. The world is too lost, the sin is too great, there is nothing we can do.
In Genesis 18, Abraham argued with God for the salvation of the city of Sodom. In verse 23, Abraham approached God and said, “Will you really sweep away the innocent with the guilty? What if there are 50 innocent people in the city? Will you really sweep it away and not save the place for the sake of the 50 innocent people in it?”
The Lord responds: “If I find 50 innocent people in the city of Sodom, I will save it because of them.”
But 50 wasn’t good enough for Abraham. He bargained with God and got the number down to 10. “Don’t be angry with me, my Lord, but let me speak just once more. What if there are 10?” he asked.
And the Lord said, “I will not destroy it because of those 10.”
The thing is, there have to be people willing to call out to God. We believe we are called to just live our lives as good people. We believe that as long as we are good, as long as we try to be a good person, we will be OK. Even if the world is unfair to us, God will be on our side.
In Isaiah 64, verse 7, Isaiah, speaking to God, says: “And it’s so sad because no one calls out to you or even bothers to approach you anymore. You’ve been absent from us too long; you left us to dissolve away in the acrid power of our sins.”
No one even calls out to God anymore. How long has it been since we have heard someone of import stand and proclaim the mighty power of transformation?
We have become a church that does not rely on God, that doesn’t have faith in the Holy Spirit to change hearts. We have not seen the transformative power of God on millions because we have watered down the message in order to not offend or drive away the next generation.
It’s true, no one calls on God. It’s because God has been gone from our lives for so long, we don’t know how. He has been absent from our lives; we have been literally left to dissolve away in the acrid power of our sins.
I looked up the word “acrid.” It means “angry and bitter or having an irritatingly strong and unpleasant taste or smell.” Tell me that doesn’t describe sin.
In Isaiah 64, verse 8, prophet reminds God, and us of the following: “Still, eternal one, you are our father. We are just clay, and you are the potter. We are the product of your creative action, shaped and formed into something of worth.”
God is God. No matter what. God is the God of all beginnings. And the God of all endings. We are here now, in this body, in this church family, in this community, in this spirit, because of God’s work. Whether we see it, whether we acknowledge it or not, God brought us here.
In verse 9, Isaiah continues: “Don’t be so angry anymore, O eternal; don’t always remember our wrongs. Please, look around and see that we are all your people.” We are all your people. The good and the bad. God created each of us in His image.
We all need a good lament every now and then. Sometimes in life it’s good to stand and challenge God.
God, where are you? Have you forgotten us? Will you stand back and allow your people to remain in their sin forever? God come to us in a powerful way. Rip open the skies, do something so that no one will be able to deny you are God. Throw me a bone here Lord. Give me a sign.
It is going to take a mighty act of God to change the course of our nation and our world. That’s big talk, big stuff. It also will take an act of God to change your life.
Do we wait for God to prove to himself to all the world? Do we stay silent in our small corner of New Hope? Or do we become the 10 righteous people who will cause God to save us all? Will we be the 20, or the 30, or the 40, or, yes, even the 50 who make this happen?
My quote of the week is: “I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. I’ll let you know which comes first.”
As Christians, we know the answer to the question about what comes first: God does. He is the God of every beginning. Chicken or an egg origin questions don’t really matter. The result is the same: God came first. God knew us before we were formed in the womb. God formed us. We are just clay, God is the potter.