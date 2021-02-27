“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you.” — I Peter 1:3-4
It is the hope of heaven that has empowered Christians down through the ages to persevere under trial, persecution, and manifold difficulties. Christian slaves in the early history of this country often sang about heaven: “This world is not my home. I’m just a passin’ through. My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue.”
But quite frankly, I don’t believe we talk about or even think about heaven unless it is at a funeral service. And even then many people have a totally distorted view of heaven, imaging it as sitting around singing all day or floating on a fluffy cloud strumming a harp.
Phillips Brooks said, “Heaven is the soul finding its own personality in God.” Or as Joni Eareckson Tada wrote, “One thing’s for sure: Earth can’t keep its promises, but aren’t you glad Heaven does? And oh the joy of one day enjoying not only new glorified bodies but hearts free from sin!”
I Peter 1 says, “You have this living hope through the resurrection of Christ. You have an inheritance that can never fade kept in heaven for you.” And verse 6 says, “In this you greatly rejoice, even though now for a little while if necessary, you have been distressed by various trials.”
I’m sure that some of you reading this today are dealing with some pretty serious issues. There are people who are food insecure. There are physical disabilities that cannot be cured with our modern medicine, even as great as it is today compared to just a decade ago. There are broken homes or homes where there is hopelessness due to a spouse on drugs or addicted to alcohol, or even physical violence. Many do not have the happy home that they thought they would have when they said, “I do.”
And if your primary focus is on the things of this world you will become discouraged and even bitter as you get older. But if our hope is in heaven, the apostle Paul says in 2 Corinthians 14-17, “We know that He will raise us also with Jesus. ... Therefore we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison.” In other words, one day God is going to give us a new start! And if you have that hope beyond death, then there is a vitality and optimism about your life regardless of what is happening to you now in this world. So think about heaven.
John Burke said, “How you think about Heaven affects everything in life; how you prioritize love, how willing you are to sacrifice for the long term, how you view suffering, what you fear or don’t fear.”
We place such an emphasis on this world and the things of this world. But Paul said, “To depart and be with the Lord is better by far than staying here.” Why? Because we will see the Creator of this awesome and vast world. Revelation 21:4 tells us that there will be no crying, or pain, or death.
I love to sing Jim Hill’s song: “What a Day.” “What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see. When I look upon His face, the One who saves me by His grace. When He takes me by the hand, and leads me to the Promised Land. What a day, glorious day that will be.”
I close with a poem by Greta Zwaan:
The call to enter God’s heaven
Will come to the faithful and just.
But those who relied on their riches
Are left, for they failed to trust.
I hope, and pray, that each of you are ready to hear, “Well done; come on home.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.