Genesis 1:1, In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Looking beyond the religious overtones, there is a message to be found in this for everyone. Everything began with the Word (God, John 1:1), and everything begins with a word. Without words a thought can never become a reality. Words are a powerful tool. Therefore we should pick our words carefully.
I failed to do that in my column last week. And a good friend, in a kind and gentle way, pointed that out to me. And I apologize, as I painted every professor in every tax-funded university as being socialist leaning.
Obviously that is not true. There are many good Christian professors in our universities that are standing against the popular tide of socialism and hatred.
And parents should choose carefully before they agree to support their son or daughter at universities that teach this popular rhetoric. I also reference the column by Walter Williams, “Brainwashing returns as colleges reopen,” in Wednesday’s edition of this newspaper, and suggest that you read it if you have not.
Choose your words carefully! Before you begin to complain or put someone down, ask yourself, “Why am I about to say this?” “Will this encourage and show love?” “How will the Lord view this?”
In Proverbs, 15:1, Solomon said, “Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” He also wrote, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but hard words stir up anger.”
Always speak with love. And don’t ever underestimate the power of words. Satan doesn’t. He constantly works to get you to turn them in a negative direction. In Matthew 12:37, Jesus said, “For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”
One of the clearest signs of a Godly life is right speech. Perfecting our speech in one of the pillars of a Godly person.
Too often people feel compelled to give voice to any passing feeling or thought. They open their mouth and just dump the contents of their mind without any thought as to the significance of what they are saying or the damage they can create.
Sometimes in anger words are spoken that divide friends and families for years to come. A man said, “Sure, I get angry, but I get over it quickly.” Yes, a shotgun blast is quick but you don’t get over it quickly!
Choose your words wisely. Words lift people up or break people down. Don’t mix your words with your mood. You can change your mood but you can’t take back your words.
Psalm 19:14 states, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my rock and my Redeemer.”
Remember the letters you have received with the word “Sincerely” above the signature? The origin of the word means “without wax.” Ancient sculptors used wax to conceal defects, to patch a chipped nose or a poorly shaped finger on a sculpture.
Sincerely is too honest a word to be used loosely, but it is a good word when used honestly.
I love good food. But having to eat ones words is not pleasant. But it is honest. How about you? Sincerely, Emmett Murphy.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.