This week it has been warmer than usual for this time of year and you haven’t heard me complaining.
You won’t hear it, either, even as it gets even warmer (make that hot and humid) over the next few months.
I try not to complain about cold weather, either, but occasionally I slip up. It’s just not in my constitution to be happy about temperatures below 50.
And when if falls below 30 I’m reluctant to even rise from bed.
You do what you have to do, of course, so I plow ahead even when it’s colder than I like.
But “unseasonably warm,” to use the term I sometimes hear the television weather people say, I receive as a wonderful, surprising gift.
This week has been perfect for being outdoors.
So far it hasn’t rained, even if it’s starting to look a bit like rain as I write this on Thursday afternoon.
We’re probably getting some rain toward the end of this week but that’s certainly OK.
This definitely has been a week of sunshine and pleasant breezes.
I have no idea what the forecast is for next week.
I’m kind of glad I don’t.
Sometimes the more predictions we read about the future, whether immediate or longer term, the more we focus on what we think that future will bring.
It can take us out of the moment.
This has been a good week for being in the moment.
Come to think of it, this is not a bad moment right now — this time I spend writing the column.
It always feels to me like the beginning of a conversation. Granted it’s only one side, but it’s meant as a sincere invitation to think together about our lives and the life of this community.
This column has been a part of my life for 11 years now, and some of you have been along for the whole ride.
Knowing that some of you look forward to this conversation makes me look forward to getting it started, again and again, week after week.
Even now, looking out the window, I see clouds forming and suspect that rain is not far behind.
That’s OK, though. I am grateful for the sunshine and warm days we have just experienced.
Next week we can deal with whatever comes our way then.
Right now I’m basking in sunshine and in the knowledge that their are readers out there ready to share this moment before it slips away and makes room for the next one.