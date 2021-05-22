I was thrilled to learn that Center Hill Baptist Church is hosting an outdoor Gospel sing featuring Step of Faith this Sunday afternoon.
Center Hill Baptist, which is the Christmas “Panorama” church in Tyner, is holding the event in the big field behind the church beginning at 4 p.m.
You can bring a lawn chair or there will be an area where you can park your car and listen from there. The weather forecast calls for lots of sunshine.
The music forecast is even better.
Step of Faith is scheduled to be there, along with other talented musicians. That’s exciting. It’s been about two years since I last heard Step of Faith and that is just too long.
In some ways that’s the whole point of this weekend’s Gospel sing. It’s time to start doing some things together again — still safely — and live music is one of the things we have largely done without during the pandemic.
Jane and I had talked a little bit right before Christmas about traveling to Gastonia at the end of January to hear Jeff and Sheri Easter at a church there.
But progress in ending the pandemic was slower than we had thought it might be and there was no trip to Gastonia.
I know a few Gospel groups did very limited live performances in January and February but most remained virtual.
Jeff and Sheri Easter did manage to pull off a live Homecoming just a couple of weekends ago on Mother’s Day weekend. We would have loved to have gone to that but by the time we realized it was going to take place this year — last year’s Homecoming was canceled due to the pandemic — it was too late to make arrangements to get there.
Just a couple of days ago we were talking about how if we want to attend next year’s Homecoming, which is not really an “if” because we certainly do, then we need to begin making plans now.
We’re starting to make those plans, including thinking about where we might stay in or around Lincolnton, Georgia, for those two or three nights.
But getting back to North Carolina, and specifically Tyner, I hope to see you at Center Hill Baptist Church Sunday afternoon. Bring your lawn chairs and a friend or two.
It’s great to be getting out again, and especially good to have this opportunity to celebrate with great Gospel music.
See you Sunday.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.