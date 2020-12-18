I knew that eventually Charley Pride would die but the news of it still came as a shock.
The country music trailblazer died this past weekend of COVID-19. He has earned a place among country music all-time greats with a truckload of hits that ranged from “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” to “Mississippi Cotton Pickin’ Delta Town” to “You’re My Jamaica.”
He was also the first black artist to rise to the top of the country music field.
Pride grew up listening to country music on the radio and was especially fond of Hank Williams. He had a big hit of his own with a cover of Williams’ “Kaw-Liga.”
Although Pride was not the first black performer to find some degree of success in country music, he certainly was the first to achieve anything like the superstar status that he attained.
Ray Charles had some hits that crossed over to the country chart but he was always first and foremost a pop and R&B performer. He never headlined country concerts or dominated the country chart.
In 1974 the Pointer Sisters had a country hit with “Fairytale,” and even won a Grammy in the country category for that record. But that was really a one-time occurrence and they went about their pop career with remarkable success.
But Charley Pride was not only a bonafide country superstar, he was one of the best of his generation.
The late Atlanta-Journal Constitution columnist Lewis Grizzard in his book “Nothing Has Made Sense to Me Since 1962” — a book that mostly consists of random rants about how the Beatles ruined rock-n-roll and Jack Nicklaus ruined golf — asserts that Charley Pride deserved an award as the Ultimate Color Barrier Breaker.
I think there are good arguments to be made on both sides of that proposition (and for the record I completely disagree about the Beatles and especially about Nicklaus) but Charley Pride did the equivalent of climbing a rock face and making it look like a leisurely stroll.
It was anything but. He faced racist backlash, especially early in his career, and that backlash even extended to other artists.
Loretta Lynn, to her credit, refused to cower to advisers who suggested she avoid hugging Pride if he happened to win an award she was presenting at one of the awards shows. He did in fact win, and she not only hugged Pride, she kissed him on the cheek and grinned that trademark grin of hers.
But that kind of pressure was unending for Pride, who had some radio stations pull his records — records they were already playing — after learning that he was black.
The pressure never stopped him from making great records and delivering endearing live performances.
He is a true classic.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.