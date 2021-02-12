Since I wrote about Eric Church and the National Anthem last week I feel like I should close the loop this week and take note of how it went.
The short answer is I thought it was pretty good. I would even say very good.
It certainly won’t match the iconic rendition by Whitney Houston. It’s not even a match for some performances I have heard by much lesser-known singers.
But yes, I think it was well done.
Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan blended disparate styles — maybe even radically different styles — and still managed to sound as if their voices somehow belonged together.
That’s no small feat.
There are times when that has gone infamously wrong. After Cher and Greg Allman married they recorded an album together and did a series of live shows, all of which were nearly universally regarded as a disaster.
Allman is classic rock royalty and Cher is a talented singer and powerhouse live performer.
Together, though, their stylistic differences just clashed.
What Church and Sullivan did was avoid that pitfall and come up with something that was inspiring.
These are days when all of us can use some inspiration.
There are smaller-scale stories all around us that also can inspire if we’re open to seeing and hearing them.
Our oldest son, Michael, is a little more than halfway through his training to become a correctional officer in Georgia. I am proud of him. I believe he will do a great job in this new role.
I appreciate people who take on such dangerous and unsung responsibilities. This time it comes a lot closer to home than it has before and I don’t take that for granted.
His dedication and steadfastness are inspiring to me.
I regularly pray for law enforcement officers and first responders. I also join with those seeking accountability and reform in regard to racial justice across all aspects of the criminal justice system.
I believe most people in law enforcement are committed to acting morally and also believe all boats rise with the tide. The highest standards of fairness and justice will benefit everyone in the long run — at least everyone who is committed to doing what it right.
The people, both famous and not, who are working for justice, unity and a restored patriotism all inspire me.
Rather than be embarrassed by the shallow-mindedness and juvenile pettiness of so many prominent figures on the national stage — which would be all too easy to do — I will continue to be inspired by the people big or small acts to help us all move in the right direction.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.