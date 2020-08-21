I would guess that the account in the Gospel of Matthew of Jesus walking on the water is probably the best known, and also most over-used story in the Bible. Who hasn’t heard, “Man, that guy is so good he is just about walking on the water!”
The problem, of course, is that it is so familiar that we can miss the point. In this story, Peter said to Jesus, “If it is you, Lord, then bid me come to you on the water.” Jesus responded simply, “Come.”
Peter then stepped out of the boat and started walking — for a few steps anyway. Reality then hit him in the face and he realized, “What in the world am I doing? I can’t walk on water!” And as his faith sagged, so did his body, right down into the water. He probably felt a little foolish as he was helped back into the boat.
I have always thought that one of the reasons Jesus loved Peter so much is that Peter was a person of “action” — maybe not always the right action, but he was willing to act on his faith. Despite his many mistakes and failures, Peter was the “Rock” upon which Jesus built his Church.
I believe that members of that Church can learn from Peter. How many times in your life have you started something only to realize the potential cost or possible failure and decided not to go ahead? On the other hand, think back to that time when you decided that the risk was worth it and went ahead and took action?
Putting aside whether there was success or failure, which decision felt better? Which one made you feel more alive: when you held back in fear or when you stepped out in faith?
I don’t believe that we are called to step in front of a bus, or spend money we don’t have, or make irresponsible decisions. But I do believe that we are called to take more risks than we usually do. The more we allow our fears to call the shots, the less our faith can grow. The more we step out in faith the less power those fears have over us.
You know that person you are angry at, the one you are sure is also angry at you? When you imagine yourself walking up to him or her and saying, “I would like to do whatever I can to heal our relationship,” can you feel that fear rising up within you? It is very real, isn’t it?
Jesus would say, “It is the right thing to do. Come.”
That other, always-present voice whispers, “Just leave it alone and stay in the boat. If you venture out you may end up feeling foolish, you could be embarrassed, you might be rejected.”
To get a little more personal, and perhaps annoying, what can’t you do? Quit smoking? Drink less? Lose weight? Like yourself more? Stop feeling guilty? Change careers? Forgive someone? Tell another what you really feel? The list is endless.
Peter’s faith was enough as long as he acted on it. Our choice is not whether we will have fear or faith as we all have both. The question is which one is the dominant influence in our lives?
Jesus’ parable of faith the size of a tiny mustard seed reminds us that whatever faith we have at this moment is a gift from God, and it is enough to do whatever God calls us to do.
Faith is never complete, nor perfect, because it is faith. And if we sometimes get out of the boat and find ourselves sinking, God is always there to help us back into the boat until the next time.
I believe that we are called to a kind of “holy recklessness” in our lives. Sure, Peter made mistakes, and failed at times, and didn’t always understand, but oh, did Peter ever live life to the fullest!
We can too .... We might get a little wet every now and then, but it is worth it!
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.