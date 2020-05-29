Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal, who serves as pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
How many times have you heard the story in Luke 24:13-35 of the two men on their walk to Emmaus? We know it as one of Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances, as further proof of his identity as the Son of God. While I am certainly not here to dispute that, I wanted to point out something that I had never noticed before until this week.
Have you ever noticed in these verses that Jesus got a demotion? Downgraded? Busted down a few ranks?
Let me set the scene. It’s resurrection day. Our friends here have been in Jerusalem, devout Jews celebrating the Passover, and are now headed home. They are not part of the original 12 disciples because they aren’t listed in Luke Chapter 6 and also because we read in verse 33 that when they returned to Jerusalem, they found the 11 there together.
Nevertheless they are distraught about Jesus and from their words we can safely assume they were followers of his, and most certainly had heard or seen his signs, miracles, preaching and teaching. But they are leaving Jerusalem and headed home, and are in such intense conversation that they do not notice the stranger in their midst.
We don’t know how long Jesus walked with them, listening to their conversation, until he finally speaks to them. The men, taking aback by Jesus’ inquiry, stop in their tracks. They say to Jesus, “Have you been under a rock or something? How could you not know of the things we are talking about?”
Jesus asks, “What things?”
They say, “The things of Jesus of Nazareth.” (And then our Lord gets a demotion): “Who was a prophet, mighty in deed and word before God and all the people.”
A prophet. Not the Lord. Or Savior. Or deliverer. Or Son of God. Or the Messiah. A prophet.
Now each year at the Festival of the Passover, it was not uncommon for prophets to show up, claiming to be the messiah. Each year, these prophets were put in their proper place by the Roman authorities, and each year the Jews left Jerusalem and headed back to their normal lives, still awaiting the coming of the promised Messiah and savior of the Jewish people. So to our friends here, Jesus is just another prophet in that line of disappointment. In fact, they say, “We had hoped that he was the one to redeem Israel,” and when he died the grisly death of a common criminal, their hopes were crushed.
They didn’t believe the reports of the women at the tomb and either forgot or turned their backs on all that Jesus had told or taught them, including that he would be resurrected.
They wanted a Messiah who was going to drive Rome out of Jerusalem. And when he came in triumphantly on Palm Sunday, and flexed some muscle when he cleansed the temple, maybe they thought that was exactly who they were getting. Then came Calvary, and because this Jesus wasn’t the one that they wanted or the one they expected, they demoted him. Turned their back on him. And were content to walk away.
How often do we do this?
Sure we come to faith in Jesus, and we listen to His teachings and we come to church and we pray and we try to practice our faith as best we can. But then when we meet with some difficulty, some hardship, some disappointment, some temptation, some problem, we quickly forget all that we have learned and been taught, and so we demote Jesus to a non-factor in our lives, and we try to move on under our own strength and power, doing it “our way.” That’s a demotion.
Or maybe when we do claim Jesus to be Lord of our lives, we only claim it in certain situations, certain places, or in certain company. Jesus is Lord when we are alone praying and reading, or with family, or in the company of folks we know are Christians, or at church. Outside of those places, though, we’re a little reluctant to claim Him. Little hesitant to proclaim His name. That’s a demotion.
Or we have our own preconceived notions of the kind of Jesus that we want. Jesus that is on the periphery of our lives. One that doesn’t intrude. One that leaves us to our own devices and desires. One that stays out of our way and doesn’t make us feel guilty about the idols we chase. That’s a demotion.
Friends, when we don’t allow Jesus to be the Lord of all aspects of our lives, every day of our lives, at all hours of our days, in public or private, we sell Jesus short, and in the words of our Savior, we are “foolish and slow of heart.”
Before I was called into ministry, this is exactly where I was. I knew about Jesus. I grew up in the church. I went to worship as an adult. But Lord of my life? Of all aspects of my life? Here’s the Jesus I wanted: one that would leave me be. All I wanted to do was be successful and make money and have a good time, and I didn’t need Jesus interfering. So that’s what I did, and some would say I was successful at it. But I was miserable. Depressed. Sad. Because I was foolish and slow of heart. Thanks be to God that I found the cure to my ills! Or rather, the cure found me.
How do we prevent ourselves from being foolish and slow of heart?
First, we stay in the Scriptures. The turning point for our friends here starts around verse 27, when Jesus holds the Greatest Bible Study the World has Ever Known. Can you imagine what that was like? Being taught The Word by The Word Made Flesh? Likewise, we have to be studying Scriptures daily, to get head-knowledge of what it means to have Jesus as Lord.
But that’s not enough. Knowledge of the Word is not enough. Even after Jesus taught these two, our friends still did not recognize the one in their midst. But they were smart enough to do this: when it looked like this “stranger” was going to head on, they urged him strongly to stay with them. Meaning what?
They invited him in.
Once they invited him in, their eyes were opened, their hearts were burning within them, and they returned to the 11 to tell them that Jesus is risen indeed. Notice what they called Jesus. They called Him “Lord.” Jesus goes from being a dead prophet, to the Risen Lord, their Lord, because they were in Scripture, yes, but more importantly, because they invited Jesus in!
My friends, have you invited Jesus in? Into your thoughts? Into your actions? Into your words? Into your mind? Into your heart? Into your soul?
Once you do, and you allow Jesus to take permanent residence in all aspects of your life, the change that you experience is indescribable. Instead of being consumed by anxiety and fear and longing and searching and sadness and foolish pursuits, you find a sense of peace. Of rest. Of joy. Of love. Of mercy. Of hope.
All growing up, before meals, we said the same prayer. It begins very simply, “Come, Lord Jesus, our guest to be.” It is an invitation.
May those words be on our lips, from the moment we rise in the morning to the moment we go to sleep at night. “Come, Lord Jesus.”
Three simple words. Three powerful words. Three words that have the ability to change your life.
Come, Lord Jesus.