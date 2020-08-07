Editor’s note: The following is a version of a children’s message recently delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Woodland and Mt. Hermon United Methodist churches. It’s reprinted here with the pastor’s permission.
What’s up, my young friends? This morning, I, along with Taylor, are on the beach at the Outer Banks, probably around Milepost 3 or so. We got here pretty early, as I wanted to arrive before it got too hot and the beach got too crowded. I also need to be sure I am back home by lunchtime to let Emma out. For those that don’t know who Emma is, she is my 6-year-old miniature Australian shepherd who acts like a 2-year-old child most of the time. Gotta love her, though!
So, you may be wondering, why drive all this way just to video a special edition of the children’s message? Honestly, I knew what I wanted to show you and I couldn’t find it closer to home, so here we are.
You know, the ocean is a bit of a mystery. For example, it inhabits all types of sea life; it tastes salty; and it is constantly in motion. The ocean is very different from rivers and streams, lakes and reservoirs, ponds and mud puddles.
Here’s what I mean: With the roll and crash of each and every wave on the beach, the ocean floor is churned up and when it is, all kinds of surprises are produced.
Do you know what kind of surprises I am talking about? Seashells. So, when might be the best time to go shelling? When might be the best time to go looking for shells?
When the tide is low or going out. Shelling can also prove to be more successful after a full moon or a big storm, as the tides are generally stronger and bring in more shells.
In Paul’s letter to the church at Rome in Romans 8:15-16, he tells them that the resurrection life they received from God is not a timid, grave-tending life. It’s adventurously expectant, greeting God with a childlike “What’s next, Papa?” God’s Spirit touches our spirits and confirms who we really are. We know who he is, and we know who we are: father and children. And we know we are going to get what’s coming to us: an unbelievable inheritance!
I think what the apostle is trying to say to us is that when we give our life to Christ, when we live by the Spirit, we will have a life full of surprises — just like the roll and crash of each and every wave on the beach, churning up the ocean floor, producing all kinds of surprises.
Can you remember that my young friends? Can you remember that giving your life to Christ creates all kind of opportunities to be surprised by God? Awesome! I knew you could.
May I pray with you? Dear Jesus, thank you for this quick trip to the beach; for reminding us the ocean is full of surprises and teaching us that when we invite you into our life, you will take us on an incredible adventure. Amen.