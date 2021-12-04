It is hard to believe the advent season is here. Perhaps you have noticed an influx of people putting up lights on their home, around trees, and in their yard. I love all the lights at Christmas because it reminds me of the second part of Jesus’ call to believers in Matthew chapter five. His call is for us to be the light of the world.
As Matthew 5:14-16 says, you are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a candle, and put it under a basket, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
We need to understand the responsibility of letting our light shine. First, we are called to come to The Light because the source of our light is not ourself. Jesus is the source of the light we shine. John 3:19 reminds us that The Light, Jesus, has come into the world. He is the source; we are the reflectors.
Next, we are called to receive His light. It is not enough to merely know about the light of Christ; we must choose and respond to the light of Christ. John 1:12 reminds us that as many as receive Christ, to them He gave the right to become children of God and reflect His glory in the world. Third, once we have received the light, then we are called to walk in the light. Paul instructs in Ephesians 5:8 that Christ-followers no longer walk in darkness; we now walk in the light of Christ — walking as children of light.
Finally, we are called to reflect the light. In the same way that the moon reflects the sun’s light, Christians must reflect the light of The Son. The responsibility of Jesus’ call can be summarized like this: choose The Light if you are in darkness. If you have experienced salvation, then go, make a difference in the darkness.
A young friend of mine once took a glow-in-the-dark object into a dark room. He was excited to see the object glow, but it did not. My young friend placed the object in the light and read the imprint on the side: “Want me to shine in the darkness? Keep me exposed to light!” Friends, if you want your life to shine for God, you must keep yourself exposed to The Light. It is your choice to stay exposed to The Light.
Just like Christmas lights need electricity to produce brilliance, Christ-followers need Christ — we “plug-in” to His power. If we never connect with our power source, we will never deliver the brilliant glow He created us to deliver. Christians must stay in the light to reflect the light. Christians must regularly connect with our Savior if we are going to impact this world with The Light.
This season, take time to enjoy the lights that illuminate our holidays. Take time to consider Jesus’ call for us to be the light of the world and then illuminate the darkness with all the hope, joy, love and peace that can only come from Christ working through our lives. Go light the world.