I have a problem with clutter. One look at our dining room table and you would know I do. You should see the mess: printouts, prayers, bulletins, bibles, commentaries, books, drink cans, coffee cups, opened mail, unopened mail. There’s probably a snack somewhere, too. Even on days when we have folks over and I straighten up, or weekly when we do the whole house cleaning, it doesn’t take long for it to return to this state.
I wish I could blame it on COVID-19 and the need to work from home and be at home more for the kids during virtual school days. But if you were to go back a few years and see what my office looked like when I practiced law, you’d see me suffering from the same affliction.
It came up one time when I had a couple in my office. The husband evidently had a similar problem with a cluttered desk, so in seeing mine his wife said, “You know, a cluttered desk means a cluttered mind. I tell him to keep his work space like mine at my work: neat and tidy.” So I asked her, “Well, if a cluttered desk means a cluttered mind, what does an empty desk mean?”
Do you have places like this in your house? When I look at this dining room table, and all the clutter there, I realize I no longer have a place to eat.
That is the problem with clutter, isn’t it? It distracts you from what is truly important. Now, all these items on my table are important, but the one thing that is most important there, enjoying dinner and conversation with my family and others, is hard to do because too much stuff has gotten in the way.
At times, our church struggles with clutter. For example, the COVID pandemic has put a lot of stuff on our table, hasn’t it?
Some people worship online. Others physically go to church, but even for those in the sanctuary it is not the same. Before and after the services, people are hand sanitizing, some members are wearing masks, they are distanced from one another, and we are no longer sharing the Peace or passing the offering plate or taking from the same loaf and cup during communion.
These changes are important. I don’t want you to get the impression that I think they are not. They provide a way for people to balance worship and health concerns. And yet, they can get in the way. They can become clutter which distracts us from what is most important: listening to our Lord and gathering at His table where we are fed.
And it may not be COVID that clutters your spiritual life. It could be anxiety over employment, concern over finances, a recent argument with your spouse or significant other, difficult days with your son or daughter, an unwelcome diagnosis from a doctor, or questions about how much longer you can live the way you are living. As you come to worship, these concerns occupy your thoughts and most of your attention, and our Lord seems so far away.
If you have ever experienced or are currently experiencing a sense of clutter in your spiritual life, this reading from John 2:13-22 should bring you hope. Jesus enters into a temple that is cluttered and “cleanses” it. He “declutters” it. I know, the term lacks the religious punch of “cleansing.” But I think it captures the wonderful work Jesus does. He enters our cluttered attempts at worship, our cluttered hearts and minds, and clears a way so we might experience the presence of God.
On Passover, people would travel for miles to be in Jerusalem. For them to participate in worship, certain things needed to be done. They needed to change their money into temple coinage. They needed to purchase animals for sacrifice. These things were necessary to help people worship. And yet for them, they could become distractions from what was really important.
So, Jesus comes and declutters the temple. He removes the distraction so God’s people can worship, so they can see and hear and experience the most important thing: the wonder of a Father in Heaven who offers them forgiveness of sins, abundant life and salvation.
It’s important for us to see how John presents the temple in this story. Tracing his language, we move from temple (verse 14) to house (verse 16) to sanctuary (verse 19). Now understand, John is not making physical distinctions of the spaces in the temple complex. What John is doing is playing with figural associations. We move from the literal temple space, to the household of the Father (as brothers and sisters in the faith) and then, ultimately, according to John 1:14, to the physical body of Jesus, where God has chosen to come and dwell for us.
John begins by calling attention to the temple (verse 14). Technically, Jesus is in the Court of the Gentiles, where people are buying and selling, but John simply calls it the temple, using the broader term. Why? Because John wants you to see the big picture. It would be like reporting on a crime which occurred in a South Mills or Old Trap and calling it an attack on “our county.” John wants us to see that the temple and all it represents and everyone it represents is being cluttered by the busyness of business. People are losing sight of what is important.
Jesus then brings us closer to the problem. He says in verse 16, “You have turned the house of my Father into a house of market.” God has given them a space of intimacy, a place for family to gather, brothers and sisters in the faith, and yet they have filled it with business. It would be as if we were so occupied in worship with how far we sit from one another and who is and isn’t wearing masks that we overlook how closely God draws near to us.
Then, when questioned by the religious authorities, Jesus reveals in verse 19 the depth of God’s love. “Destroy this Temple,” He says, “and I will raise it in three days.” He is talking about His body. The sacrifices of the Temple and the familial intimacy of His Father are all bound up in His willing death for the forgiveness of sin, and His resurrection to bring new life. God has come into our world and nothing, not COVID, not clutter, not even death itself, will prevent Him from loving you.
You see, this temple did not take 46 years to build. It was designed by God from the beginning of time. And Jesus will make sure this temple is always open and uncluttered, bringing God’s grace to you. He has come to dwell among us in grace, providing forgiveness to the penitent, life to the dying, strength to the weak, hope for the hopeless, and rescue for the powerless.
Look, in these days of COVID, as we feel the fatigue that comes from a year of dealing with mandates and closures and vaccines and elections and all of it, it is easy to become distracted, exhausted with regulations, and frustrated with so much of the clutter. But Jesus promises to be here, clearing it all away, so we can fully know God’s desire: To be with us — to bless us — to receive us at His table.
It is at His table where you are invited to bring all of your clutter, all of your “stuff,” all of the things that are weighing you down and preventing you from worshipping our Lord. Through his life, death and resurrection Jesus provided the way to declutter all that holds you back.
This church season of Lent challenges us to examine those places in our hearts that need to be strengthened and straightened. We’ve used that phrase a lot. But Lent also provides us with the opportunity to realize God’s grace, to know that there is nothing we can’t bring to him that He won’t take, no mistake that cannot be forgiven, no problem that He can’t handle.
This week on our Facebook page, I posted a painting that depicted Jesus asleep in a boat. Around this boat, the winds are blowing, the sea is raging, everyone else on board is in a panic. Yet Jesus sleeps through all of it. I posted it to remind us of this: that whatever it is that you are worrying about, whatever it is that you have anxiety about, it wouldn’t wake Jesus up from the boat.
So stop stressing over it and give it over to Him. Take that clutter and give it to the one who died and rose again so that you can be free. Free to have peace. Free to love. Free to live an abundant life. Free to worship with all your heart, mind and soul the One who made you.