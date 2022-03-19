“I will rejoice greatly in the Lord, my soul will exult in my God, for He has clothed me with garments of salvation, He has wrapped me with a robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decks himself with a garland, and as a bride adorns herself with her jewels.” — Isaiah 61:10
A little girl was attending her first wedding. As the minister was reading the vows, she leaned over to her mother and whispered, “Why is the bride dressed in white?”
Because white is the color of happiness, her mother explained, and today is the happiest day in her life.
The child thought for a moment and then asked, “So why is the groom wearing black?”
History has given us many memorable wedding gowns. When Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, her wedding dress was adorned with 10,000 pearls, a 25-yard train and a 153-yard Tulle veil. In 2006 designers sought to create the most expensive wedding dress in history: The Diamond Wedding Dress, which is weaved throughout with $12M in diamonds.
Throughout the Bible God’s relationship with His people is often referred to as a marriage relationship. It is an image that is woven through the entire Bible. He is our husband and we are His bride.
And the most expensive bridal gown of all will pale in comparison to the gown of the Bride of Christ. Ephesians 2:10 indicates the He will use the very righteous deeds and good works He created us to perform as the material for the fine linen of her raiment.
Another prominent place where God describes the church as the Bride of Christ is Revelation 19:7-8: “Let us rejoice and be glad and give the glory to Him, for the marriage of the Lamb has come and His bride has made herself ready. It was given to her to clothe herself in fine linen, bright and clean; for the linen is the righteous acts of the saints.”
When did we become His bride? At our baptism we accepted the proposal and officially betrothed ourselves to Jesus. Roman 6:3-5 says, “Or do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus have been baptized into His death? Therefore we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life. For if we have become united with Him in the likeness of His death, certainly we shall also be in the likeness of His resurrection.”
At our baptism we became a new creature and we took on a new name. In a traditional wedding ceremony, the bride takes on the name of her husband. We, too, have taken on a new name, the name of our husband, Christ. We are now Christians.
Why would the perfect Lord would want us as His bride? The church is far from perfect. At times we are cranky and cantankerous. We rarely live up to our God-given potential. There are times when our faithfulness wears pretty thin, and our eyes wander. Sometimes we don’t even get along with one another.
But then we remember John 3:16 and realize that our Lord Jesus has fallen head over heels in love with us. When Jesus says that our love is “to die for,” He meant it literally.
It was love that led Jesus to spread His hands out to allow nails to be driven through His wrists and feet. As the crown of thorns was wedged onto His head and as each breath became shallower as He hung on the cross, the Son of God could have ended the drama of His crucifixion any time He wanted. But if He had, there would not have been a wedding.
We are not worthy to wear the white garments of righteousness on our own. As undesirable as we are, God rejoices over us. He is our living husband.
So what now? Our challenge is to have hearts that are pure, thoughts that are clean and our lives marked by grace and love. We want to be prepared for His second coming. How could we ever be unfaithful to one who loves us so much?