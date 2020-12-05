Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of the sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
I recently spent the better part of a week in front of my computer, participating in a program called the “Reynolds Program in Church Leadership.”
For those unfamiliar, back before COVID I was nominated by our Bishop to apply for the program, along with 23 other clergy members from Virginia, Western North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
One week each quarter, we get together to discuss personality profiles and leadership strategies. We read books and articles about leadership and watch videos on it. So far it has been a wonderful experience, even if it has to be all virtual.
This past week, we started talking about “mission and vision,” and in what ways we can be instrumental in helping the congregations we serve thrive in our communities. Now, honestly, when I hear those two terms, “mission” and “vision,” my eyes start to glaze over a little bit. But the way they were described this week really spoke to me.
Here’s how they defined “mission”: It’s the thing we exist to do for all time. This is the “why” question. For us, “why does this church exist?” “Why does God need this church?”
“Vision,” then, are the pieces of the mission that are important to do right now. What kind things can be done in the short term — three months out, six months out, a year out — to help realize the mission? What concrete steps can we take to realize small victories, to energize us and engage us as we continue to live out our mission — the thing we exist to do for all time?
We were asked to think about the mission and vision for the churches we serve. The program leaders wanted to know if any of our churches had mission statements different from the default mission statement of the United Methodist Church.
Most do not. The mission statement of the United Methodist Church is: “To make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.” The mission statement of Asbury Seminary, where I received my degree, is: “To prepare theologically educated, sanctified, Spirit-filled men and women to evangelize and to spread scriptural holiness throughout the world through the love of Jesus Christ, in the power of the Holy Spirit and to the glory of God the Father.”
Both are pretty good. That is what these two institutions exist to do for all time. But man, both are also so broad, so large, that they almost feel overwhelming.
Transforming the whole world? Spreading scriptural holiness throughout the entire planet? Seems like a tall task. Maybe justifiably so, as these are institutional mission statements, not meant to be done individually, but with many folks pulling together. You alone cannot change the world, but you and me and your brothers and sisters — us collectively — we can do wonderful things.
And then my mind started to wander. And here’s what my mind wandered to: What are our individual mission statements? What is your mission statement? What is the thing that you exist to do for all time?
I thought about this for a while. Actually, I thought about it all week. And not just because this is the appointed Sunday we celebrate it, but my mind kept coming back to “Christ is King. Jesus is Lord. God is Sovereign.”
Over and again these phrases kept coming to me. During times of quiet in the morning: Christ is King. Jesus is Lord. God is Sovereign. On the noisy bus ride to First Flight Middle School for our first cross country meet this past week: Christ is King. Jesus is Lord. God is Sovereign. Watching the newest season of “The Crown,” and every time some mention of royalty or rule or power is made: Christ is King. Jesus is Lord. God is Sovereign.
But those aren’t mission statements. Those aren’t something you do. They are statements of fact.
Which brings us to Psalm 100. Most editions of the Bible say this is a “Psalm of Thanksgiving.” It is the only Psalm that has that notation, which certainly makes it appropriate for this week. But my translation has something else: right before the superscript is another notation that reads, “All Lands Summoned to Praise God.” My eyes immediately were drawn to that last prepositional phrase: “to Praise God.”
What if this were to be our individual mission statement? What if we believed and lived as if the thing we exist to do for all time is “to praise God”? What if all the “whys” of your life were answered with that particular mission statement?
Why are things in my life the way they are? To praise God. Why am I in a season of struggle? To praise God. Why am I given so much while others are given so little? To praise God. Why am I blessed with a spouse and children to love and raise? To praise God.
To Praise God, friends, is the thing that we exist to do for all time. And Psalm 100, this short and beautiful Psalm, not only tells us “how,” but also tells us “why.”
Here’s how we are to praise God: Make a joyful noise; worship the Lord with gladness; come into his presence; know that the Lord is God; enter his gates with thanksgiving; give thanks to Him; and bless His name.
The “how” is recorded for us in verses 1-4. The “why” is the back half of verse 3 and all verse 5. Why should we praise God? “It is He that made us, and we are His; we are His people, and the sheep of His pasture. For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.”
God made us, loves us regardless of the ways we act and promises to be faithful to those of His sheep that turn towards their true shepherd.
You are chosen by God. You are a child of God. You are a new creation in Christ. You are God’s masterpiece. You are deeply loved. You are blessed. Christ is King. Jesus is Lord. God is Sovereign.
These are the facts that support and buttress what our mission statement, as children of the most high God, has to be: to praise God. This is what we exist to do for all time. And the vision of how we praise God is by making a joyful noise, worshiping the Lord with gladness, coming into His presence, knowing that the Lord is God, entering into His gates with Thanksgiving, giving Him thanks and blessing His name.
We praise Him when we make Him the object of our worship and the center of our lives. Is He the object of your worship? The center of your life? Your king? Your Lord? Your sovereign?
Or do other people, your loyalty to other people, or your desire for other things, squeeze Him out?
Now, one last thing. Did I mention the word “church” in any of this? No. Our worship and praise of our King, our Lord, our Sovereign is not limited to an hour or so on Sunday morning. It can’t be.
Our mission is not a conditional mission, that only takes place with our rears in the pews on Sunday. It is a perpetual mission, one that should inform and guide our actions whether we be at church, at home, at work, or out in the community. Whether we are gathered with family and friends or in the presence of our enemies.
The object of our worship — God — should never be hidden, never be disguised, never be watered down. It instead should always be on display. In good times or bad, in pain or joy, in happiness or sadness, our shepherd never leaves us; so why should we abandon Him for other objects of worship when we are not gathered together in this space?
To quote John Wesley, don’t be an “almost Christian” that only worships God in the sanctuary on Sundays; instead, be the “altogether Christian” that is constantly worshiping God in all you say, all you do, and all you think.
Praise God. That is the thing that we exist to do for all time. That is our individual mission. And collectively, when others see the joy and peace and love we exude by living out this mission, that’s when you start to see a movement.
The Rev. Marc O’Neal is pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.