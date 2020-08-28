Editor’s note: This is a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Marc O’Neal, pastor at Camden United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church-South Mills, and Sharon United Methodist Church-South Mills.
One of the longest-lasting discussions and arguments my friends and I had in college was when I made the simple statement that “hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports.” We spent a lot of time on that one. My argument was based on the timing it takes to hit a baseball. You have to make decisions in literally a blink of an eye. Let me have you do the same thing, I asked them. Blink your eyes twice.
In the time it takes you to blink your eyes twice, that is exactly the amount of time you have to decide to swing or not at a 95 mph fastball coming at you from 60 feet, 6 inches away.
Two blinks. In two blinks, you have to decide the angle the pitch is coming from, the velocity the pitch is traveling, the spin or rotation on the ball, and whether or not it is a strike. And you have to analyze all of that in roughly the time it takes you to blink twice because a third of that time has to be spent starting your swing. Two blinks. If you are just the tiniest of a millisecond or fraction off, you can fail. It’s all about timing.
Matthew 13:24-43 confronts us with a question about timing in the Kingdom of God. The servants in the parable see evil in the world and they come before the master, asking if he wants them to root it out.
The master’s response is puzzling. Certainly, he recognizes the evil of the enemy, sympathizes with the workers and does not value having weeds growing in his field. But the master knows that, until the end of the world, there will always be this mixture of good and evil. Rooting out evil now may damage the growth of the kingdom in the end. So, he asks the servants for patience and trust: Patience, as they endure the mixture of good and evil in the world and trust that, in the end, God will render righteous judgment over all things.
Living in patience and trust is difficult. On the one hand, patience could easily lead to condoning evil. “Since good and evil will exist together until the end,” we say, “why even bother calling out evil in the world? Just let God take care of it in the end.” When we think this way, the proclamation of the law is silenced.
On the other hand, trusting God will render His judgment in the future could easily lead to a premature enacting of God’s judgment now.
“Why wait until the end?” we say, “since the Kingdom of God is certain, let us give the evil people what they have coming and fix this world once and for all.” When we think that way, the proclamation of the Gospel is silenced.
Jesus calls us to follow a difficult road. We are to be patient in the presence of evil and trust God will render judgment in the end.
What does this look like? Well, I would say it looks like the preaching of Jesus when he says, “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.”
What is Jesus saying here? One, that this preaching does not condone evil. No, it recognizes evil and calls people from it. Yet, two, he’s also saying this preaching does not enact the final judgment on evil.
Instead, in the face of such coming judgment, it calls people to experience the present mercies of God. The Church forgives those who repent, baptizes them, and welcomes them into the Kingdom where they continue to live in the midst of evil in the world and, ultimately, will live in the mercies of God eternally at the end.
This call to patience and trust is crucial for the Church and its people in its public mission today. We live in a cancel culture. When a person acts in an offensive, unjust, or illegal way, our culture calls the person out on it and then effectively “cancels” him or her, even if they express their remorse and ask for forgiveness.
Sports figures, celebrities, news anchors, lawmakers, CEOs, cooks, and coaches have all been canceled; erased. Society has rendered its judgment on their actions, and they will never be heard from again.
In this “cancel culture,” the Church has a unique mission. We do not condone sinful behavior. The Church has and will continue to call sinners to repent. But then the Church does something different than the culture: the Church forgives.
The problem with a cancel culture is it leaves no room for repentance, no chance for change, and no possibility of growth. A 30-something sports figure is called out because of a social media post he made when he was 13. He repents and is sorry … and the culture cancels him. Because he once committed evil, he is always considered evil. This is not how the Church responds. This is not how we should respond.
And I know I am thankful for that. I told my clergy buddies when we met recently that I thank the Lord there were no cellphones or social media accounts when I was younger, because some of the decisions, actions and mistakes I made back then would have made me ripe for being canceled.
And then I had another thought: That that life was canceled.
Those mistakes, those bad decisions, those poor choices, those unhealthy habits and desires, they were all canceled by my Lord when I made the decision to make my relationship with him the most important in my life. They were canceled, and then I started to live.
You see, the Church follows Christ who rose from the dead and leads us into life after we’re canceled. Think about it. Christ, too, suffered death from a cancel culture. His words were considered too blasphemous for some and too radical for others. His actions were considered soft on sin for some and demonic for others. He was declared unfit for human community and hung to die on a cross.
Yet, in Christ’s resurrection, God revealed He is the author of life. He cannot and will not be controlled by a cancel culture. In Christ, God promises to forgive sin and bring about new life: Life after being canceled.
The Church is filled with stories of this new life. Peter denied Jesus and deserted Him but was called out of sin into forgiveness and Jesus sent him to feed His sheep.
Paul fought against Jesus and was intent on killing Christians, but Jesus called him out of sin and sent him to proclaim the Kingdom.
Because of Christ, the Church does not cancel people. It calls to them with the law that brings about repentance, and speaks to them the Gospel that brings about new life.
We live in a world where evil and good are mixed. The experience is infuriating and it tries your patience. But canceling some will not save others.
One time in seminary, a classmate asked in an ethics class why God just didn’t get rid of all sinners at one time. The professor said that if God did that, that our classroom would be empty, including his chair.
Canceling some will not save others. Instead, proclaiming salvation is the way God works in this world, governing it by repentance and grace, until the day when evil will ultimately and finally be destroyed.
In a cancel culture, Christians live by a much larger picture. Because of Christ, those who have sinned and are repentant are not canceled. They are spoken to with words of grace that give life.
We are not perfect. We fall short. We make mistakes. We choose the wrong things. And we may feel that we have been canceled by our friends, our family, our co-workers. We may feel that we are not worthy of forgiveness. But you are not cancelled. You are not discarded and forgotten.
You have a chance to come to Christ, repent of your sins, and know what living an abundant life is all about. A life where you always belong. Where you are always beloved. Where you always matter. Where you have an extended family of sisters and brothers who want nothing more than to shower you with grace, love, mercy, joy and hope.