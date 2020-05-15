Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church, on March 29. It’s reprinted here with the pastor’s permission.
I was recently listening to a webinar, and one of the presenters was the Rev. Greg Moore. In the webinar, Greg said something like, “As pastors, one of our super powers is the ability to normalize major events in people’s lives.” He went on to say that as a pastor ... we see people at the very worst of times: death, famine, when there’s sin in their lives, when they’ve hit rock bottom, when they are scared because things aren’t going the way they are supposed to. As pastors we have this super power to be able to bring God into these times of chaos, and to allow Him to begin to normalize their lives.
The Rev. Moore also said, “We shouldn’t always seek to normalize things. Maybe in this season we should embrace the chaos, and allow God to lead us in new paths.”
This week, we are not in the sanctuary. We are not in the building. I am standing in the back of a truck, on the edge of the graveyard, standing here preaching to people sitting in their cars, over 6 feet apart, and through Facebook Live, to people in their own homes.
This week in Ezekiel, we are going to talk about that same people that God led out of Egypt. ... Their descendants did find the promised land, and they did thrive and become a powerful nation. But not without a lot of struggle, and not without having to be pulled back to God time and again.
Of course the people eventually drifted away from God, allowing their pride and their very status as God’s chosen people to lead them to follow not what God wanted, but their own foolish prideful, desires. This eventually led to their very destruction as a nation, to being defeated and being swept away by invading armies.
By this time, generations later, the Israelite people were scattered. ... The very few who remained were once again without the hope of ever becoming that huge nation of descendants that God had promised Abraham. ... Or so they believed. ...
Ezekiel had a vision from God. ... He could see a valley filled with dry bones. The Israelite people had been scattered, and basically were no more. They were memories. Just dry bones in the sands of time.
Today, we see churches closing, the buildings becoming something else. ... We see the fear of death of the things we hold to be important. ... We see people trying to hold onto what they believe is the way to worship God. ... And once this is gone, we know and we fear, it’s gone forever — just like the people of those dry bones in that valley that Ezekiel saw in his vision. Gone forever. A time of past glory, and ultimately past failure. All of us know, you can’t bring dry bones back to life.
God asked Ezekiel, “Human one, can these bones live again?” Ezekiel knew the answer was no, that those bones, that time of past glory was gone. The nations had moved on, the people were defeated, scattered, and being integrated into other societies. Their traditions, their beliefs were being lost. ... But Ezekiel said, “Lord God, only you know.”
Put yourself in Ezekiel’s place. He is a man of God. ... He wants God to act in a powerful way. He is human. He wants things to return to the way they were. He could feel something was going on, that something was happening. ...
In Chapter 37, Verse 4, Ezekiel says that God said to him, “Prophesy over these bones, and say to them, ‘Dry bones, hear the Lord’s word! The Lord God proclaims to these bones: I am about to put breath in you, and you will live again. I will put sinews on you, place flesh on you, and cover you with skin. When I put breath in you, and you come to life, you will know that I am the Lord.’” ...
So Ezekiel prophesied over those bones, and they did reform back into a large body of people. But there was still no life in them.
There is some significance here, I think. We can have skin and bones and still not have the breath of God in us. ...
How did we get to where we are today? Attendance at local churches is down. We know of churches that have closed. We hear of churches struggling to survive. We dream of the glory days, back when the churches were full of people and Sunday School classes were all full of kids, and things were just all blissful. What happened?
Back in the glory days, families came to a certain church because that is where they were raised. The churches were in the community and everyone came to church. The church was the community.
We protected our church members by making sure they stayed on the straight-and-narrow. Sermons a lot of times were about hellfire and brimstone. We were going to scare everyone straight. And if you didn’t like that message, you needed to move on, because this is how it is. And that worked. For the ones who stay and understand, we are doing this because we truly love them.
But we lost some people because they felt they had no hope. They didn’t know God closely enough, and they knew they couldn’t stay on the straight-and-narrow. They felt the church folk were looking down on them. All they heard was, “if you aren’t perfect like us, you are going to hell.”
So they basically resigned themselves to hell and moved on, or more often than not, they just looked at the church as a bunch of self-righteous hypocrites and swore it off. We drove people away, and let them go. In our zeal to be like God, instead of being a blessing to the community, we basically shut the community out.
Along the way, new churches started opening up. New churches that people seemed to flock to. They weren’t preaching hellfire and brimstone because that isn’t how you grow a church. They were just preaching Jesus loves you. ... They didn’t talk about punishment or hell, just love and forgiveness. And that worked for a time. ... But the people weren’t being fed, they weren’t growing, things weren’t changing in their lives. They were living an empty gospel. If Jesus is just going to forgive me anyhow, then I don’t need to be here today. I can just go do what I want to do. I don’t need church.
Money became scarce, and the goal for a lot of us became making sure the building survives. The building became central, became the church. The more we focused on the building and our traditions, the more we died as a church. The more we turn to empty bones, we lose the breath of God.
We were putting sinew and skin on the old bones, but without the true breath of life from God. Because we feel things are beyond our control, and maybe even beyond God’s ability, or maybe God has just moved on and forgotten his people. That’s where the Israelite people were at the time of Ezekiel’s vision. ...
People, God can breathe life back into any people. If we want the church to grow, if we want people to know that sin is bad and has consequences that are bad, and if we want people to know of the love and forgiveness of God, and that living into the Kingdom is good, and has great consequences for all around us, then we have to be preaching that in our lives, in the things we do and here in his church. We have to believe it and live it.
Personally, these last few weeks have been a breath of fresh air for me. Getting out of the building and being forced to worship in a new way, in a new setting. I started this service by talking about the super power of normalization, and that maybe instead of trying to be normal, we should embrace an opportunity to worship in not-so-normal ways.
Maybe this Easter, instead of fighting to be in our normal settings and traditions, embrace God instead of tradition. Find a new way to be God’s people. ...
Maybe, just maybe, God is allowing us to die a slow death. God is allowing us to hold onto things that are not so important in our worship — his way of bringing us to the point that we realize, “we can’t do this in our same old ways. We have to get out of the way and allow God to breathe new life into His church, into His people.” ...
We have to understand church is a work of God. We are called to be the church. Whether in our homes, in our lives, in the parking lot. Most of us realize this Easter will be different that any Easter we have ever experienced. We will not be worshipping in the building. But we will be worshipping as the church. God’s breath is upon us, if we believe.
Resurrection is coming. God is still God. God who breathed life into Adam. The God who breathed life into His chosen people, will breathe life into us, if we are willing.