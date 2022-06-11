Tamarack (tam-uh-rak) — An American larch, of the pine family, having reddish-brown bark and crowded clusters of blue-green needles and yielding a useful timber.
In April 1922, the burnt-out wreckage of one of the finer palatial motor yachts to have sailed eastern North Carolina waters was dredged from the Pamlico Sound, near the north end of Pea Island.
Miles Clark salvaged the charred remnants of this 119-foot pleasure vessel named the Tamarack and sent it to Elizabeth City for extensive repairs as she would come to serve his oil distribution operations there for the Texas Company. However, the Tamarack’s overhaul from a luxurious maritime toy into a hard-working Texas Oil tanker is only part of her story.
The Tamarack’s beginnings stretch back nearly a decade prior, when the Gas Engine & Power Company of Morris Heights in New York City completed work on the Blue Bird. Built for Clark Poole of Chicago, the custom watercraft was decked out with all the modern bells and whistles a well-to-do yachtsman could want. She was touted in the August 1913 issue of Motor Boating magazine as being “a notable addition to the fleet of motor yachts on the Atlantic Seaboard.”
As one of the largest yachts built that season, the Blue Bird’s accommodations included five staterooms, three bathrooms, an 18-foot by 12-foot dining room, captain’s mess room, crew’s quarters, and a galley. The Blue Bird’s powerplant consisted of two six-cylinder Speedway motors each capable of generating 150 horsepower.
The vessel changed hands over the next several years as Poole sold the Blue Bird to Howard Hanna of Cleveland just the next year in 1914. Renamed the Widgeon she remained in Hanna’s ownership until 1919 when renowned automobile manufacturer Henry Ford purchased her and renamed the vessel the Salia II. Ford kept her only briefly, selling the opulent yacht in May 1920 to wealthy Detroit surgeon Dr. Henry N. Torrey, who renamed her the Tamarack.
Later the following year, the doctor and his boating party, returning from a duck hunting trip at the Pea Island Club, were forced to abandon ship on the afternoon of Dec. 4, 1921. A blaze, believed to have been caused by a spark from one of the dynamos, erupted quickly from the ship’s engine room. The Tamarack caught fire, incinerating the yacht down to the waterline.
Crews from four different U.S. Coast Guard Life-Saving Stations, including the noted Indigenous and African American Pea Island crew, assisted in the rescue effort and none of the reported 15 lives aboard ship that day were lost in the inferno.
When Clark raised the Tamarack, he purchased her for $150. That was a steal, considering Dr. Torrey spent $95,000 to purchase her from Henry Ford. After her rebuild, the former luxury yacht would reliably serve the Texas Company in and around the waters of Elizabeth City until she was sent north to Wilmington, Delaware in 1935.
Discover more about our community’s water-based businesses and commerce in my new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City” by author, due out this summer.
Paul Vincent is an author and contributing researcher for Museum of the Albemarle.