What are some of your holiday traditions? Do you hang mistletoe around your house? Do you put up a tree? Do you go to the movies every year? Do you send cards with photos of your family or cute dog on the front?
For some, the holidays have already passed. For others, they still loom. Regardless of the holiday you celebrate, they all make us all stop and come together with family and friends to celebrate traditions and pastimes.
So, what are traditions exactly? Well, the all-knowing Google tells us that a tradition “is a custom or belief that is passed down through the generations or that is done time after time or year after year.”
For example, a personal tradition of mine is watching every iteration of the “Nutcracker” ballet I can get my hands on. I will watch and listen until I get absolutely fed up with hearing the strands of music composed by Tchaikovsky. At least I am until the next Christmas.
I also collect Christmas cards. I will read all the greeting cards, thank-you cards and birthday cards I have received over the year on New Year’s Eve before I put them in a memory box. It’s tradition I have kept since I was in middle school, and one I will probably keep for a long time.
Thinking about my own tradition of reading cards on New Year’s Eve led me to think about how giving Christmas cards got started as a tradition. Was it all a scheme by Hallmark and other card corporations? Let’s look back at the tradition of sending out Christmas cards that some of you might still do today.
Now, even those of you who don’t do the whole letter exchange at Christmas still have probably gotten a card in the mail from your cousin Debbie talking about how “great” her life with her 2.5 kids is going. It likely made you wonder: “Who thought Christmas cards was a good idea?”
Let me tell you about Sir Henry Cole, who is credited with being the father of the Christmas card concept. According to the Victoria & Albert Museum, in 1843 Cole’s friends and colleagues were sending him a lot of long correspondence full of well wishes at Christmas and New Year’s, which was an old custom in England at the time.
Penny postage in England at the time made it relatively inexpensive to send correspondence to someone else. But Sir Cole was in a tight spot because he was overrun with mail. According to Ace Collins, author of “Stories Behind the Great Traditions of Christmas,” Cole had to find a way to respond to those who had written him because “in Victorian England, it was considered impolite not to answer mail.”
Sir Cole got an idea and went to a friend, artist and illustrator John Callcott Horsley, for help. According to research by the Smithsonian, Horsley created a triptych — a picture or relief carving on three panels, typically hinged together side by side and used as an altarpiece — that showed “a family at table celebrating the holiday flanked by images of people helping the poor.” Thousands of copies were made.
According to the Smithsonian, “The image was printed on a piece of stiff cardboard 5⅛ inches by 3¼ inches in size. At the top of each was the salutation, ‘To:_____’, allowing Sir Cole to personalize his responses, which included the generic greeting ‘A Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year To You.’ It was the first Christmas card.”
Sir Cole probably had no way of knowing at the time that and Horsley had created a long-standing tradition that many (including myself) would hold dear for many years to come.
