“If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me.” — Luke 9:23

Are you a disciple? When we think of the word “disciple,” a lot of us probably think of 12 guys in robes who followed Jesus around, usually saying or doing the wrong things, and then being taught by Jesus about what they should have done.


Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.